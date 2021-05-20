Morning Magazine Podcast Thursday 20, 2021

GRAMMY® Award-nominated songwriter, producer, and guitarist extraordinaire Cory Wong has announced the first ever live tour by Cory and the Wongnotes. The North American headline tour – which will see Wong performing two nightly sets backed by an 11-piece big band including a full six-member horn section including members of the Hornheads as well as members of the Late Show with Stephen Colbert house band along with featured vocalist Antwaun Stanley – begins November 3 in Kansas City, MO and then continues into February 2022; support comes from special guest Sierra Hull on select dates. Fan presales (powered by Seated) are available today at 12:00 PM (ET) through Wednesday, May 12 at 10:00 PM (local) – Password: WONGNOTES. Local presales follow on Thursday, May 13 from 10:00 AM-10:00 PM (local). General Admission sales begin Friday, May 14 at 10:00 AM (local). For complete details and ticket availability, please see www.corywongmusic.com/tour.