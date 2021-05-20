newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Podcast

Morning Magazine Podcast Thursday 20, 2021

spotoncolorado.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWe get an update on the upcoming replacement of CU President Mark Kennedy. Then on this week's food news segment, we hear about a family that makes pupusas, a stuffed tortilla snack popular in Central America. We close with an [...]...

spotoncolorado.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Kennedy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central America#Morning Magazine Podcast#Cu#This Week#Pupusas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Podcast
Related
NHLchatsports.com

SCH Podcast: Monday Morning Deep Dish, Episode 7: the 2021 Blackhawks

Welcome to Episode 7 of the 2021 Monday Morning Deep Dish, here on the Second City Podcast network, your biweekly destination for a round-up of all things involving the Chicago Blackhawks. Image credit: Mil Savich. This week, Jenelle, LBR and Shepard bring the heat on the 2021 Blackhawks regular season,...
Music963kklz.com

Mike & Carla Morning Show Podcast: Show #2110

Friday, May 7th, 2021: On today’s podcast, Mike & Carla talked about the new John Mayer song he wrote for a mother who he blew off 16 years ago! We play audio of a kid ratting his mom out about working out. And Vegas Film Critic, Jeff Howard gives us new titles to watch this weekend! All this and more on today’s podcast of the Mike & Carla Morning Show!
Sportskmaland.com

UFR Podcast No. 1193: Kennedy Candor, Turn Left Thursday, Coby Fink

(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1193: Thursday, May 13th. OPEN: Some SQM and shot clock talk in the open. INTERVIEW: Red Oak softball coach Kennedy Candor. TURN LEFT THURSDAY: Trevor Maeder & Jacob Blair. KMALAND CATCH UP: Underwood senior Coby Fink. Your browser does not support the audio...
Congress & Courtsdrydenwire.com

Watch ‘Breakfast With Tiffany’ Live Thursday Morning On Facebook!

Rep. Tom Tiffany will be live on DrydenWire’s Facebook page Thursday morning for this monthly “Breakfast With Tiffany” chat with DrydenWire Founder, Ben Dryden. Last month, Congressman Tiffany appeared live from McAllen, TX where he and other US Congressional members from the House Judiciary Committee are visiting the southern border.
Books & Literaturetraverseticker.com

National Writers Series Announces Summer 2021 Lineup

The National Writers Series will host five virtual author events for its summer 2021 lineup, the organization announced Tuesday. The season kicks off June 10 with Dr. Robin Wall Kimmerer, author of Braiding Sweetgrass, a best-selling collection of ecological essays. The event is presented in partnership with For Love of Water (FLOW) and will feature an opening blessing by Chairman David M. Arroyo of the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians. The guest host is Matthew L.M. Fletcher, foundation professor of law at Michigan State University College of Law, director of the Indigenous Law and Policy Center, and a frequent instructor at the Pre-Law Summer Institute for American Indian students.
Behind Viral Videoscelebrityaccess.com

The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: Shelly Banjo

Shelly Banjo, Bloomberg’s New York Bureau Chief, is the #1 expert on TikTok. Here we cover the company’s birth, its algorithm, how music is picked and used, record companies’ involvement, how much money creators make…TikTok is where hits start today, you need to listen to this!. https://www.iheart.com/podcast/1119-the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-30806836/. https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/9ff4fb19-54d4-41ae-ae7a-8a6f8d3dafa8/The-Bob-Lefsetz-Podcast?
TV & Videoshotradiomaine.com

(Podcast) Hot Mornings – 05.10.21 One Meal Forever

05.10.21 One Meal Forever… (Intro) Weekend Highlight (Topic) You can only eat one meal for the rest of your life, what are you choosing? (Dirty) New details surrounding Pop Smoke’s murder. Medina Spirit caught juicing. Pam and Tommy first look. Saweetie the street performer. (5TYNTK) Over 43% of Mainers fully vaccinated. Federal guidelines on indoor mask wearing may relax soon. Moose lottery applications due this week. New app tracks food trucks in Portland. Hot Radio Maine’s Beach Trip with Erica Banks tix on sale now. (Outro) Jack Harlow is a good kisser. Cam Newton is hanging in there.
Georgia Stateprweek.com

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Thursday morning

Happening today: The PRWeek Global Awards 2021. Throughout the day, PRWeek will be announcing the winners via a live stream on PRWeek.com. Winners will be revealed across three different sessions. You can also join the conversation on Twitter using the hashtag #PRWeekAwardGlobals and by following @PRWeekGlobal. Check out the awards ceremony schedule here.
Musicmetalinsider.net

In This Moment announce rescheduled tour dates

In This Moment have announced their return to the road this fall. The trek dubbed The In-Between Tour has been rescheduled to September with Black Veil Brides, DED, and Raven Black. Tickets go on sale this Friday (21st) at 10am local time via this location. “We are elated and excited...
GamblingPoker News

PokerNews Podcast: Negreanu Predictions & Guests Mark Foresta & Keith Becker

On the latest special episode of the PokerNews Podcast, Sarah Herring, Jeff Platt, and Chad Holloway talk about an upcoming Mexican wedding, predictions for High Stakes Duel – Daniel Negreanu vs Phil Hellmuth Round 3, Las Vegas pandemic rebound, and recap the trio of World Poker Tour (WPT) final tables that recently wrapped.
Public Healthmovin925.com

PODCAST: Covinsanity (05/12/21)

Will this be our LAST EVER edition of Covinsanity!? We focus on the not-so-serious stories coming from the outbreak, and with things looking up, our segment may be coming to an end!
May, TXcrossroadstoday.com

AP Week in Pictures: North America

MAY 13 – 20, 2021. This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from North America. The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York. Follow AP visual journalism:. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews. AP Images...
Politicsinsideradio.com

News Bites: No ‘Rush Limbaugh Day,’ KIVA, ‘Big Mike’ Sangiamo, ‘Carolina Gold.’

..A proposal for “Rush Limbaugh Day” in Missouri has been shot down by state lawmakers. The GOP-controlled Missouri House of Representatives voted to include the proposal in a bill sent to the state Senate. Limbaugh, who passed away in February from stage 4 lung cancer, was born in Cape Girardeau, MO on Jan. 12, 1951. The bill passed by the Senate does not include the proposal for an annual day to honor Limbaugh on his date of birth, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Musicgratefulweb.com

Cory Wong announces first-ever Wongnotes tour (30+ dates/11-piece band)

GRAMMY® Award-nominated songwriter, producer, and guitarist extraordinaire Cory Wong has announced the first ever live tour by Cory and the Wongnotes. The North American headline tour – which will see Wong performing two nightly sets backed by an 11-piece big band including a full six-member horn section including members of the Hornheads as well as members of the Late Show with Stephen Colbert house band along with featured vocalist Antwaun Stanley – begins November 3 in Kansas City, MO and then continues into February 2022; support comes from special guest Sierra Hull on select dates. Fan presales (powered by Seated) are available today at 12:00 PM (ET) through Wednesday, May 12 at 10:00 PM (local) – Password: WONGNOTES. Local presales follow on Thursday, May 13 from 10:00 AM-10:00 PM (local). General Admission sales begin Friday, May 14 at 10:00 AM (local). For complete details and ticket availability, please see www.corywongmusic.com/tour.
Tampa, FLrespect-mag.com

Toosii Announces First-Ever U.S. Headline Tour

Toosii – who has toured with such artists as DaBaby, Summer Walker and Polo G – will kick off his first-ever U.S. headline tour on October 21 at Jannus Live in Tampa, FL. The run will include shows at New York City’s Webster Hall (November 2) and The Novo in Los Angeles (November 12). The South Coast Music Group/Capitol Records recording artist will wrap up the Thank You For Believing tour with a November 27 show at The Ritz in Raleigh, NC. See below for full itinerary.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Los Angeles News Beat

Los Angeles events calendar

(LOS ANGELES, CA) Los Angeles has a full slate of live events coming up. With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.
Food & DrinksThe Takeout

We, too, believed the Flamin’ Hot Cheetos origin story

It was the perfect origin story: Richard Montañez, the child of immigrants, worked as a janitor at a snack company. He developed a new snack recipe on his own time, hustled to get the recipe in front of company leaders, sold the recipe, and snagged a C-suite office and his own slice of the American dream. It’s the story behind Flamin’ Hot, the new biopic directed by Eva Longoria. It’s also likely untrue. And we, along with many others, fell for it.