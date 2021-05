Diversity, equity and inclusion. Three words that, for most of us, embody a moral rightness and imperative, not merely a “virtue signal to the ‘woke’ left.” Education, government, business, law, policing, life itself should reflect the meaning inherent in these three words. Diversity means including people from a variety of social and cultural and socioeconomic backgrounds and of different genders, sexual orientation, etc. Equity means providing all people with the tools they need to enjoy and take advantage of the equal opportunity provided by inclusion. Inclusion means providing equal access and resources to all people, regardless of race or economic status, who might be excluded or marginalized.