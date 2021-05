Sunday, May 16th- vs #2 Duke (Chapel Hill, N.C.) 5:00 PM (ESPNU) The High Point University men's lacrosse team will face #2 Duke in the First Round of the 2021 NCAA men's Lacrosse Tournament Sunday night (May 16). HPU was paired up with the #2 seeded Blue Devils in a first-round matchup which will be held on the campus of the University of North Carolina at Dorrance Stadium on May 16th at 5:00 PM on ESPNU, this is the second NCAA tournament appearance for Jon Torpey and High Point. This marks the second meeting between the two sides this season.