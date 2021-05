Despite my best efforts in making the case for Joel Embiid to be the winner of this season NBA MVP award, all signs point to the voters giving the covet award to Denver Nuggets Center Nikola Jokic. Not that Jokic is not deserving of consideration to win the trophy, but as I have stated in my case for Embiid, it feels like "The Joker" is being awarded for not missing as many games as Embiid did this season.