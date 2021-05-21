newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Why This is Us is Calling It Quits after Season 6

TVOvermind
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWhether fans want to believe it or not, This Is Us has always been slated to end after 6 seasons. The announcement that season 6 would be the show’s last run was bound to upset a lot of people that have been emotionally bound to this show and have managed to be inspired and touched by the program in some way. But the creator, Dan Fogelman, has always been firm when stating that the show was going to end after 6 seasons, no matter how much anyone wanted to think that it might go on after that. It’s never going to stop amazing me how people think that stories are meant to go on and on simply because they want them to, or because they’re too emotionally attached to see it fade off into the sunset. The story of the Pearson family has always had an expiration date when it comes to TV and it’s likely that some people have known about and knew it was coming, but those that are about to be devastated when they turn on the TV to find that the show won’t be renewing are those that really need to understand how a story works. Quite often a lot of creators will have an idea, if not a solid plan, of when their creation is going to end, and how it will do so. A lot of times the endpoint might be vague and a bit hazy until things really start to play out and the story takes on a life of its own. But so long as there’s an end in min the story will usually only need a few nudges to move in the right direction. But eventually, a story does stop, even if there’s no definitive end. The fact is that no story ever really ends since in some way it will go on for a long, long while if there are fans. But in the material world we occupy it will stop, and it’s possible that after a while fans will call for a reboot, a revival, a continuation, something to get the show back up and running, if only because they feel that something was left out.

www.tvovermind.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Fogelman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#This Is Us#Coming To Tv#Calling#Creator#Things#Expiration Date#Resurgence
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV Seriescartermatt.com

This Is Us season 5 episode 14 spoilers: Why is Madison nervous?

You’ve waited for weeks in order to see This Is Us season 5 episode 14 and now, the moment is just about here! “The Music and the Mirror” will have important moments aplenty, and many of them could be tied to the show’s supporting cast. Take, for a moment, some...
TV SeriesHastings Tribune

David Zurawik: ‘This Is Us’ is network TV’s greatest family drama, and I am already suffering separation anxiety about it

I have been feeling separation anxiety for weeks, and it is only getting worse. Season five of NBC’s “This Is Us’ ends Tuesday. And the network has also officially announced that the greatest family drama in the history of network TV will conclude after season six next year. That was expected, but it still intensifies the feeling of impending loss.
TV Seriestribuneledgernews.com

Popular drama ‘This Is Us’ to end after next season, reports

The hit NBC series “This Is Us” is on season number five and next season will be its last, according to multiple reports. Variety reported today that the show will end after season 6. “Season 5 of the series is currently airing, with Season 6 set to begin shooting this...
TV Seriesgoodhousekeeping.com

'This Is Us' Producer Reveals the Truth About Kevin and Sophie Before the Season 5 Finale

Last night's This Is Us episode featured a pretty telling exchange between Sophie (Alexandra Breckenridge) and Kevin (Justin Hartley). In the second to last episode of season 5, we see Kevin and Madison (Caitlin Thompson) having their own not-so-rowdy versions of bachelor and bachelorette parties. But before Kevin drives up to the Pearson family cabin for his boys weekend with Toby (Chris Sullivan), Nick (Griffin Dunne), Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and Miguel (Jon Huertas), Sophie gives him a call.
TV SeriesPosted by
Distractify

Is There Going to Be a Season 4 of 'Manifest'?

Unless a show's getting gangbuster ratings, there's a good chance that networks are going to pause before they decide whether or not to renew it, and pause for even longer before determining whether they're going to air it live or put it on one of their streaming platforms. These days,...
TV Seriesimdb.com

Why ‘This Is Us’ Final Season Won’t Premiere Until 2022

“This Is Us” fans got the news this week that the NBC family drama will be ending with its upcoming sixth season. That probably didn’t come as a shock to most die-hard Pearson viewers, seeing as series creator Dan Fogelman has been saying for years now that his plan for the show was a six-season arc. What might startle the “This Is Us” crowd, however, is the news that NBC will not be debuting the show’s sixth and final season this fall, and is instead holding it until midseason on its 2021-22 schedule.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

This Is Us season 5 episode 15 promo: Why is Sophie returning?

When This Is Us season 5 episode 15 airs on NBC on Tuesday night, there is one big return that should catch your eye: Sophie. She’s back in the world of the show!. Now, of course, comes the pivotal question: Why? At the moment, it feels like Dan Fogelman and the producers are sending us all into a collective tailspin. The promo below shows the character back, and she and Kevin have a conversation that makes him wonder if he is really doing the right thing.
TV SeriesPosted by
Newsweek

'This Is Us' Canceled: Why the Show Is Ending

This Is Us may be one of NBC's most popular shows, but the series is set to come to a close at the end of Season 6. This means that fans only have about 20 episodes left of the highs and heartbreaks of the Pearson family. Why This Is Us...
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Call Your Mother season 2 hopes: Why was it canceled?

Tonight marks the end of the road for Call Your Mother — unfortunately, it doesn’t look like a season 2 is going to be coming on ABC. Of course, this does lead into the next question that a lot of people out there may be wondering: Why? How come we aren’t getting more of the comedy? Despite having a notable lead in Kyra Sedgwick, the show just couldn’t find a way to get the audience necessary to continue. The first season averaged just a 0.4 rating in the 18-49 demographic, which put it on the low end of many of the network’s comedies. With this being just the first season, you would have likely seen the numbers fall more for a potential season 2. We’re sure that this was on the network’s mind as they were making this decision.
CelebritiesPosted by
KARE 11

Ellen DeGeneres to call it quits after nearly two decades

MINNEAPOLIS — The mid-afternoon talk show scene is going to be very different in 2022. Ellen DeGeneres announced that next year, after her 19th season, she'll be signing off, for good. "Her commentary in the Hollywood Reporter Interview is that she's been planning to leave since 2016, but they convinced...
TV Seriestheplaylist.net

‘Love, Victor’ Season 2 Trailer: Coming Out Isn’t As Always Easy As It Looks

“Everyone thinks coming out is easy these days,” Benji Campbell (George Sear) says in the new trailer for “Love, Victor,” season two. But as the trailer for the beloved Hulu series shows, it’s still never simple, and there are always emotional complications to be found. Now that Victor (Michael Cimino) and Benji are out and open about themselves and their relationship, they are about to present themselves as a couple to the world. But even in 2021, it’s never uncomplicated for a teen to present their true self to the world, especially when sexual identity is involved. Here’s the official synopsis for the show that returns in July.
TV Serieshypable.com

‘Love, Victor’ season 2 trailer teases new challenges for Victor

The first trailer for Love, Victor season 2 is here, and it’s bound to get you even more excited for the series to return!. Hulu’s Love, Victor series left fans on the edge of their seats with its huge season 1 cliffhanger. The good news is, we’ll soon be able to see how things play out for Victor following his decision to come out to his family.
TV SeriesDeadline

‘Love, Victor’ Season 2 Trailer: Victor Navigates Romance With Benji & Tension In The Family

We’re getting the first look at Season 2 of Hulu’s popular teen dramedy Love, Victor. Season 2 finds a newly out of the closet Victor entering his junior year at Creekwood High — a new chapter that brings with it new challenges. As he navigates his romance with Benji, Victor juggles a family struggling with his coming-out, his heartbroken ex-girlfriend Mia, and the difficulties of being an openly gay star athlete.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Why Katey Sagal's Rebel Was Cancelled After Just Five Episodes, According To ABC's Boss

Though not always stated, one of TV's greatest truths is that "life is always better when more Katey Sagal shows are on the air," and ABC viewers were living in splendor thanks to the actresses work on both the freshman legal drama Rebel and the established sitcom The Conners. But while the latter series was recently renewed by the network for a fourth season, Rebel did not fare nearly as well, as it was shockingly cancelled after only five episodes made it to air. Many fans, as well as Sagal and creator Krista Vernoff, wondered what the deal was.