Why This is Us is Calling It Quits after Season 6

Whether fans want to believe it or not, This Is Us has always been slated to end after 6 seasons. The announcement that season 6 would be the show’s last run was bound to upset a lot of people that have been emotionally bound to this show and have managed to be inspired and touched by the program in some way. But the creator, Dan Fogelman, has always been firm when stating that the show was going to end after 6 seasons, no matter how much anyone wanted to think that it might go on after that. It’s never going to stop amazing me how people think that stories are meant to go on and on simply because they want them to, or because they’re too emotionally attached to see it fade off into the sunset. The story of the Pearson family has always had an expiration date when it comes to TV and it’s likely that some people have known about and knew it was coming, but those that are about to be devastated when they turn on the TV to find that the show won’t be renewing are those that really need to understand how a story works. Quite often a lot of creators will have an idea, if not a solid plan, of when their creation is going to end, and how it will do so. A lot of times the endpoint might be vague and a bit hazy until things really start to play out and the story takes on a life of its own. But so long as there’s an end in min the story will usually only need a few nudges to move in the right direction. But eventually, a story does stop, even if there’s no definitive end. The fact is that no story ever really ends since in some way it will go on for a long, long while if there are fans. But in the material world we occupy it will stop, and it’s possible that after a while fans will call for a reboot, a revival, a continuation, something to get the show back up and running, if only because they feel that something was left out.