Oklahoma's Eric Gray the No. 2 transfer in 247Sports' top-100 rankings
Earlier today, the 247Sports Network released an updated list of its top-100 transfers across the college football landscape. In it, a number of incoming Sooners were recognized. This includes new Oklahoma running back Eric Gray, a former standout in the Tennessee Volunteers' backfield. The playmaking ball carrier was recognized as the number-two overall transfer of the cycle, just behind former teammate Henry To'o To'o. This made Gray the top offensive transfer of the offseason and, of course, the top running back transfer for the 2021-2022 season.247sports.com