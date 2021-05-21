Oklahoma's Eric Gray the No. 2 transfer in 247Sports' top-100 rankings

After a total of 18 running backs were drafted this past weekend in Cleveland, which players now look to be the top RBs in the 2022 NFL Draft?. With the average career length of an NFL running back sitting at three years, the NFL Draft is pivotal for continuing a pipeline at the position. This last weekend in Cleveland, 18 running backs heard their name called with Najee Harris and Travis Etienne leading the way. Who will be the next rushers to replenish the NFL’s running back room? We take an early look at the top running backs in the 2022 NFL Draft.