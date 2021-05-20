newsbreak-logo
Masks No Longer Required at Coors Field

By Matt Sparx
104.7 KISS FM
104.7 KISS FM
 1 day ago
The Colorado Rockies have announced that there will no longer be a mask requirement starting on Friday, May 21. The announcement was made Thursday afternoon according to 9 News. The current capacity for Coors Field is at 42.6 percent or 21,363 people. Starting June 1, capacity at Coors Field will...

Casper, WY
104.7 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Casper, Wyoming.

