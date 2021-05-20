newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Biden Signs COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act Into Law

civilbeat.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Joe Biden on Thursday signed into law legislation that “aims to combat the rise in hate crimes” against Asian Americans that has occurred since the coronavirus pandemic. The bill, called the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act, is designed to improve hate crime tracking and reporting by assigning a Justice Department...

www.civilbeat.org
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Grace Meng
Person
Merrick Garland
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hate Crimes#Covid 19#Federal Crimes#President Biden#Racism#Asian Americans#Justice Department#Hill#D Hawaii#Aapi#The Department Of Justice#House#Republican#Gop#Hate Crime Tracking#Crimes Reports#Law Legislation#President Joe Biden#Racist#Incidents
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Health
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
U.S. Department of Justice
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Congress & CourtsSpringfield Business Journal

Biden signs bill addressing hate crimes against Asian Americans

President Joe Biden on Thursday signed a bill designed to reduce hate crimes against Asian Americans. The law largely gives existing administrative systems in place more power to identify and crack down on hate crimes. Experts who testified before a House panel in March said attacks against Asian Americans had...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
NJ Spotlight

Rep. Andy Kim: COVID–19 Hate Crimes Act is an ‘important step forward’

New Jersey congressman believes more work is needed to address trauma, fear in Asian American community. With President Joe Biden set to sign the COVID–19 Hate Crimes Act Thursday afternoon, U.S. Rep. Andy Kim said, “We’ve certainly seen quick movement when it comes to the challenges and the violence that the Asian American community has been facing.” While the legislation is “an important step forward,” in an interview with NJ Spotlight News Kim (D-3rd) said it “is part of the answer” with still more work needed to address trauma and fear in the Asian American community.
Congress & Courtscalifornianewstimes.com

Rep. Bera discusses COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act after bill passes Congress

The COVID-19 hate crime law awaits the signature of President Joe Biden after passing the House of Representatives with bipartisan support. The House of Representatives has passed a bill designed to crack down on hate crimes targeting Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders. The COVID-19 Hate Climb Act was introduced in...
MinoritiesWashington Times

Biden: New hate crime law will combat 'ugly poison' of racism in America

President Biden on Thursday signed into law legislation intended to combat hate crimes against Asian Americans after months of reports of bias incidents and attacks in the wake of the coronavirus crisis. The legislation instructs the Department of Justice to designate a point person to speed reviews of hate crimes...
Presidential ElectionCNN

Biden's 'quiet' answer to a foreign policy test

(CNN) — President Joe Biden's foreign policy doctrine came into sharper relief this week as tensions came to a boil between Israel and Hamas in Gaza. In a phrase, it was "quiet and intensive diplomacy," or at least that's how White House press secretary Jen Psaki summarized it on Monday. Biden touted the tactic in a prime time address from the White House on Thursday announcing a ceasefire -- attempting to punctuate the first major foreign crisis of his presidency.
Sex CrimesWatertown Public Opinion

COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act, Israel unleashes more strikes, Apple's new features: 5 things to know Thursday

President Joe Biden will sign the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act into law Thursday during a ceremony at the White House, according to his official schedule. The House overwhelmingly passed the bill Tuesday, which sent it to Biden's desk. As reports of hate incidents against Asian Americans have drastically climbed for more than a year, the legislation is meant to combat the attacks and racism. After a mass shooting in Georgia in March that killed eight people – six of whom were women of Asian descent – lawmakers in both chambers of Congress called for quick action on the legislation which will become law in May, Asian Pacific American Heritage Month.
Washington, DCsenate.gov

Shaheen-Backed Legislation to Address Surge of Anti-Asian Hate Crimes during COVID-19 Signed into Law

**The COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act would bolster DOJ, state and local efforts to combat hate crimes**. (Washington, DC) – Today, President Biden signed into law the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act, legislation cosponsored by U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) to address the rise of hate crimes and violence targeting Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders (AAPIs) during the pandemic. The COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act would assign a point person at the Department of Justice (DOJ) to expedite the review of COVID-19-related hate crimes, improve hate crime reporting to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), establish state-run hate crime hotlines and rehabilitate perpetrators of hate crimes. The legislation would also provide support for state and local law enforcement agencies to respond to hate crimes and coordinate with local and federal partners to mitigate racially discriminatory language used to describe the pandemic. The legislation was introduced in the Senate by Senator Mazie Hirono (D-HI).
Congress & Courtsspectrumnews1.com

VP Kamala Harris headlines AAPI unity summit, touts hate crime bill

Vice President Kamala Harris delivered the keynote summit at the Asian Pacific American Heritage Month Unity Summit on Wednesday, calling on the country to unite around the community experiencing a sharp rise in violent hate crimes. Harris, herself of South Asian descent, spoke ahead of a slew of other high-profile...
Congress & CourtsDiversityInc

House Passes COVID–19 Hate Crimes Act Intended to Help Combat Ongoing Wave of Anti-Asian Violence within the US

The COVID–19 Hate Crimes Act was approved by the House of Representatives on May 18 by a vote of 364-62. The bill, which was designed to address the increase in hate crimes and violence against Asian Americans during the coronavirus pandemic, had already been approved by the Senate last month. The legislation now moves to President Biden, who has already promised swift signing and approval.
Presidential Electionbuckeyefirearms.org

Biden Goes All in On Calls for Extreme Gun Control

President Biden dropped any pretense at “moderation” in his first address to a joint session of Congress since assuming the presidency. However much he tried to pad the early parts of his speech with bland, feel-good rhetoric, his remarks on gun control demonstrate that he is radical, out of touch, ill-informed, and bent on persecuting his political enemies over prioritizing important issues of general public interest.
POTUSMSNBC

Biden shares the 'most devastating comment' he's heard as president

Donald Trump was preoccupied, to an almost comical degree, with the idea that the United States was an international laughingstock for decades, until the Republican arrived in the White House and single-handedly restored the nation's global stature. As regular readers know, he spent much of his term repeating the line constantly.