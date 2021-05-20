Biden Signs COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act Into Law

President Joe Biden will sign the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act into law Thursday during a ceremony at the White House, according to his official schedule. The House overwhelmingly passed the bill Tuesday, which sent it to Biden's desk. As reports of hate incidents against Asian Americans have drastically climbed for more than a year, the legislation is meant to combat the attacks and racism. After a mass shooting in Georgia in March that killed eight people – six of whom were women of Asian descent – lawmakers in both chambers of Congress called for quick action on the legislation which will become law in May, Asian Pacific American Heritage Month.