Rough Start For Gussy In Alabama

By Stuart Walter
895thelake.ca
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJeff Gustafson has a big hill to climb heading into day two of the 2021 Berkley Bassmaster Elite at Lake Guntersville. The Keewatin product finished day one in 71st place (out of 100) with 11 lbs 12 oz caught. He’ll be looking for better in the second day of competition,...

