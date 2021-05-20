Rough Start For Gussy In Alabama

Lake Guntersville has long been one of the most popular destinations for B.A.S.S. competitions, with a total of 25 events being held on the Tennessee River impoundment in Northern Alabama. With that being said, choosing a Rapala Bassmaster Fantasy Fishing team based on history is definitely an option. I would expect the Berkley Bassmaster Elite at Lake Guntersville to be a little bit different than events we have seen in the past. In recent memory, Elite Series events or the Bassmaster Classic have been held in every stage of the year on Guntersville except for this time of year. Early prespawn, spawn, summertime and most recently in the fall but never in the transition period from spawn to postspawn which will make this event really interesting.