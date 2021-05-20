Former school principal’s murder conviction upheld for DUI crash

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The man responsible for a deadly crash in 2019 will now serve prison time and never drive again. Hilson Smith, 23, was sentenced to more than 15 years in prison for the charges of DUI manslaughter, DUI causing serious bodily injury, and violation of probation. Smith was also sentenced to 60 days in the county jail for possession of alcohol by a person under 21.