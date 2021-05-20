newsbreak-logo
Former school principal’s murder conviction upheld for DUI crash

By The AV Times Staff
theavtimes.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLANCASTER – A state appeals court panel Thursday upheld a former elementary school principal’s second-degree murder conviction for a deadly DUI crash in the Palmdale area. The three-justice panel from California’s 2nd District Court of Appeal rejected the defense’s contention that there was insufficient evidence that Mary Noel Kruppe, now 38, had the subjective knowledge that she engaged in conduct that was dangerous to human life.

