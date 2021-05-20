newsbreak-logo
Nebraska State

Nebraska lawmakers approve bill for increased law enforcement standards

Panhandle Post
Panhandle Post
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Lawmakers passed a bill May20 that increases certification and training standards for Nebraska law enforcement officers. Under LB51, sponsored by Omaha Sen. Steve Lathrop, the current 20 hours of annual continuing education required of all officers increases to 28 hours in 2022, and 32 hours in 2023 and subsequent years.

Panhandle Post

Panhandle Post

Alliance, NE
Alliance, Chadron and Nebraska Panhandle News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

Law EnforcementWashington Post

Hold all law enforcement to consistent and high standards

Regarding the May 9 news article “Small police departments complicate efforts for change”:. Hundreds of licensed professions are held to consistent, statewide standards. Lawyers in international firms and solo practices all follow the same state bar rules. Doctors in major hospitals and small clinics adhere to the same medical board regulations. Yet law enforcement officers face different levels of accountability and oversight depending on whether they’re in a major city or a small town. This discrepancy undermines the ability of the public to hold officers responsible when they fail to protect and serve. All too often, bad cops can leave the scrutiny of large departments and find new jobs — and less oversight — in smaller agencies. Luckily, we’re starting to see policymakers confront this broken system. Illinois and Maryland recently passed statewide policing standards. The California legislature is also debating its own reforms in Senate Bill 2, which would create a statewide investigation and decertification process.
PoliticsYuma Daily Sun

Ducey signs bill limiting law enforcement seizure of personal property

PHOENIX – Gov. Doug Ducey is cutting off what some say has been an easy – and unethical – source of money for police and prosecutors. The governor has signed legislation saying that property ranging from cash and homes to cars and cellphones can be seized and sold off only after the owner actually has been convicted of a crime.
Missouri StateKansas City Star

Missouri lawmakers on the brink of passing bill to halt federal gun law enforcement

Missouri lawmakers are on the brink of prohibiting police officers from enforcing many federal gun laws, a measure Republicans have sought for nearly a decade. The Second Amendment Preservation Act, which would declare federal firearms restrictions “invalid” across the state, passed the Senate in a party-line 22-10 vote late Thursday. The House can vote to send the measure to Gov. Mike Parson any time before the legislative session ends at 6 p.m. Friday.
Nebraska Statelegalsportsreport.com

What Legislators Added To Nebraska Sports Betting Bill To Increase Its Chances

Lawmakers added an in-state college wagering ban to a bill allowing Nebraska sports betting with the hope of ensuring passage. On Thursday, the one-chamber legislature adopted an amendment to prohibit sports betting in Nebraska on in-state college teams. The amendment is on LB 561, an expansive bill reshaping Nebraska gaming by creating six casinos at the state’s horse racing tracks.
Nebraska StateOmaha.com

Nebraska lawmakers have last miles in view with marijuana, gun and tax bills to hurdle

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Legislature is — pick your metaphor — deep into the fourth quarter, past the seventh-inning stretch, rounding the turn of the current session. Speaker of the Legislature Mike Hilgers of Lincoln announced Friday that he expects to end the session before the 90th day, the limit for regular sessions in odd-numbered years. But he didn't say how soon lawmakers could wrap up their work.
Law Enforcementkzimksim.com

Law Enforcement Bills Passed in Final Days

Another session of the Missouri Legislature has come and gone. Alisa Nelson explains two law enforcement packages passed in the final days of session. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning.
Nebraska StatePosted by
Panhandle Post

Nebraska rejects mandated virus protections for meat workers

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska lawmakers have rejected state-mandated coronavirus protections for meatpacking workers. Opponents argued that slaughterhouses have already taken precautions and that the pandemic is nearly over. Supporters say it was necessary to ensure that all plants are keeping their employees safe. Lawmakers voted, 25-18, on Tuesday to...
Nebraska StatePosted by
Panhandle Post

Gov. Ricketts: Respecting the law in NE and at the border

Through the years, the Good Life has been forged by pioneers and entrepreneurs in search of opportunities. They put down roots and built welcoming communities that created great jobs for families looking to make a new start. Along the way, Nebraska’s love and respect for law and order has made our state great. Our state motto is “equality before the law” – and we live by this principle by fairly and consistently applying the law to everyone.
Law EnforcementPosted by
Teen Vogue

Law Enforcement Officers' Bill of Rights Should Be Repealed in All States

Maryland recently became the first state in the country to repeal its Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights (LEOBR). This type of law grants police officers special protections from prosecution and discipline. In theory, LEOBRs are meant to protect police officers from undo prosecution and discriminatory discipline; but in practice, they make it very difficult for law enforcement officers to be tried for excessive use of force.