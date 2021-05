Typically at this time of year, Buckhannon would be abuzz with tourists and locals alike as folks joined in the festivities surrounding the only fruit that wears its seeds on the outside—the strawberry. This year of course will be different with events scaled down considerably. But we’re used to that by now, right? We carry on. Nevertheless, I couldn’t pass up this opportunity to explore some hidden truths that stem from every Buccaneer’s favorite berry.