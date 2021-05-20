newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fitness

Why I Consider Myself Both a Yogi and a Foodie

By Tamara Y. Jeffries
Yoga Journal
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen people find out you teach yoga, they make all kinds of assumptions. You can wrap your foot behind your head. (Sure. When I was two.) You are always calm and peaceful. (Ha!) You survive on a diet of carrot sticks and birdseed. (Psht! Pass the guac—and the chips.) Don’t...

www.yogajournal.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yoga Journal#Yogis#Foodie#Restorative Yoga#Vegetarian Recipes#Vegan Food#Smoothie Recipes#Cooking Recipes#Simply Recipes#Psht#The Dietary Spectrum#Pescatarian#Clean Eating#Vegetarian Times#Better Nutrition#Yj#Ayurveda#Fabulous Meal#Healthy Recipes#Taste
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Fitness
News Break
Health
News Break
Meditation
Related
Fitnesscsulauniversitytimes.com

A battle with myself

It started when I was 10 years old. “You need to start eating less,” my friend told me. That’s when it hit me: My classmates are almost all thin. Over the next few days and weeks, self-doubt took hold. I’m not “thin enough.” I don’t belong. I need to lose...
Dietsatlanticcitynews.net

Healthy lifestyle with Good Nutrition and Proper dieting Tips

Nutrition is characterized as the cycles by which a creature or plant takes in and utilizes food substances. Essential nutrients include protein, sugar, fat, nutrients, minerals and electrolytes. Typically, 85% of daily energy use is from fat and carbs and 15% from protein. For what reason is nourishment significant?. Nourishment...
LifestyleL.A. Weekly

People Who’ve Lost Their Sense Of Smell Are Coping By Following This Therapy

One side effect of COVID-19 includes the loss of smell and taste. For some, this can last for months. One of the most striking symptoms of COVID-19 is the temporary loss of smell and taste. For a subset of people, these symptoms can last for months, creating great stress and anxiety.But something called “smell therapy” is helping them cope.
Fitnessverywellfit.com

What Is the Difference Between Mindful and Intuitive Eating?

As human beings, it’s virtually impossible to separate our eating habits from our mental state. Our emotions, thoughts, and beliefs clearly influence our diet choices—for better or for worse. If you’d like to bring more focused intention to your diet (or disentangle yourself from harmful beliefs about food) you may...
Books & Literaturefoodmatters.com

I Studied With Food Matters & Now I’m Writing My First Book

Have you ever thought about the ways that you would like to share your message with the world? Maybe it’s through a podcast or online blog. Maybe it’s traveling and presenting to groups around the world. Maybe it’s simply coffee with a friend. Or maybe, just maybe, it’s in a book like recent Food Matters Nutrition Certification Program graduate Anita!
DietsByrdie

How to Use the Volumetric Diet to Build Healthy, Sustainable Eating Habits

If there's one most common complaint about following diets, it’s that restriction leads to a lack of satiety. People on diets are notoriously hungry, and that makes perfect sense: when you limit foods, food quantity, and especially macronutrients like carbs or fat, your body is unlikely to feel as satisfied as when you’re eating all the foods you want in whatever quantities you want.
Weight Losscyclingutah.com

Weight Management: Carbs, Calories, or Keto?

For most of the past 40 years, dieters have been told to limit dietary fat, believing it leads to obesity and heart disease. Today, dieters hear messages to indulge in a very high-fat (ketogenic) diet and limit the carbohydrate-based foods that fueled their low-fat diet. Confusing, eh? The bottom line is: calories count. You can lose weight by limiting carbs and/or fat. Let's look at the weight management picture, as we understand it to date. (Nutrition is an evolving science!)
Fitnessmultiplesclerosisnewstoday.com

I Regained Control From an MS Flare by Challenging Myself to Run

I challenged myself to run 10 miles in April. I didn’t know at the time how I would make it work, because I was numb from the neck down due to an MS flare. But I was eager to take back control from multiple sclerosis and throw caution to the wind.
Nutritionthepampanews.com

Dear Dietitian: Food myths

There once was a country song that declared, “It’s easier to sell a lie than to give the truth away.” I sometimes feel that way about nutrition education. There seems to be more misinformation about nutrition now than ever before. Here are some interesting nutrition myths that you may have heard in the past.
LifestyleHammond Daily Star

Foods before bedtime affect sleep

Navigating which foods will actually help – or hinder – your sleep is a trickier path than it may first appear to be. Whether it’s due to their high caffeine content or difficulties with digestion, some foods will not only interfere with your ability to drift off but may even disrupt your sleep throughout the night.
YogaThe Independent

World Meditation Day: Wish you were ‘better’ at meditating? I challenged myself to 10 minutes a day for 10 days

When it comes to meditation, I’ve always been more casual toe-dipper than dedicated deep-diver. Dabbled here and there but it’s never stuck. There’s something so appealing and accessible about the idea of taking a moment to sit, breathe and be present – a practice with roots in Eastern traditions – and there’s a wealth of evidence on its benefits for stress, anxiety and depression.
Mental HealthFood52

The Self-Care Practice That Helps Me Be Kinder to Myself

I’ve always been an active person. I can’t remember a time before last year when I wasn’t doing something. Tests, assignments, and projects took up my entire school year, and during holiday breaks, I worked on my blog. So when the pandemic hit, I found myself in an unusual position. I had loads of free time and no major obligations, since school was temporarily suspended. I could have started a workout routine, written a short novel, or learned a new skill (heck, probably a dozen).
HealthRefinery29

Can I Ever Distance Myself From Emotional Eating? Should I Even Try?

For as long as I can remember, food has been bound up in my emotions. In normal, healthy ways such as cake on birthdays and family roast dinners but in worrying ways, too. In the summer holidays, when we didn’t have chocolate in the house I would take that chocolate sauce that hardens as you put it on ice cream and freeze it in a bowl to ease the pre-internet summer boredom. That boredom alleviation blossomed into a dependency. I would sneak into the treats cupboard as a hormonal, insecure teenager and distract myself by eating packets of Iced and Choc Gems in quick succession, or the majority of a tube of Pringles when I wasn’t hungry. As I approached my late teens, a switch went off in my head that demonized these otherwise normal behaviours. I began to manage my emotions, especially shame and anxiety, through food restriction, eventually resulting in a diagnosis of anorexia at 19. As a result, a significant part of my 20s has been about learning to eat again in ways that correspond to my emotional ebbs and flows without restricting or numbing them.
LifestyleSeattle Times

This simple hiccup remedy uses apple cider vinegar

Q: For an instantaneous, universal hiccup remedy that has never failed: Add 1 teaspoon apple cider vinegar to 1/3  cup water (or less). This is the proportion I use (and have given out to innumerable people). In truth, only one or two sips is necessary to stop the hiccups immediately...