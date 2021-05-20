newsbreak-logo
International boxing organization commissions probe into Jordanian teenager’s death

 1 day ago

The International Boxing Association (AIBA) has initiated an independent investigation into the death of teenage Jordanian boxer Rashed Al-Swaisat, who died last month after suffering a head injury at the world youth championships in Poland. The 19-year-old was taken to a hospital, where he underwent emergency brain surgery, after collapsing...

WorldSlipped Disc

Death of an international British soprano

We have been notified of the death yesterday of Pauline Tinsley, a stalwart of British opera companies who enjoyed a lively career in Italy, Germany and the US. Pauline was 93. Wigan born, she studied in Manchester with Dame Eva Turner and Joan Cross. They don’t make teachers like that...
HealthThe Daily Star

India returnee dies in institutional quarantine in Jashore

A returnee from India died in institutional quarantine at a hotel in Jashore today. The victim Bimal Chandra Dey (60), hailing from Shariatpur, breathed his last at Balaka hotel, situated at Uposhor of the district, our correspondent reports quoting Dr Sheikh Abu Shaheen, civil surgeon of the district. The civil...
MinoritiesThe Guardian

Spanish aid volunteer abused online for hugging Senegalese migrant

The image captured the raw humanity of the moment: a Red Cross volunteer tenderly consoling a Senegalese man moments after he stepped foot in Spain’s north African enclave of Ceuta. Hours after the footage went viral, however, Luna Reyes set her social media accounts to private after she was targeted...
WorldPosted by
KRMG

Premature nonuplets born in Morocco are stable but fragile

CASABLANCA, Morocco — (AP) — Nine premature newborns that a 25-year-old Malian woman gave birth to are being closely monitored in a Moroccan clinic, with medical staff working around the clock to stabilize their health. Halima Cissé gave birth to the nonuplets — five girls and four boys — earlier...
Public HealthBBC

Covid-19: Rare condition leaves Gravesend boy fighting for life

A five-year-old boy was left fighting for his life after developing a rare condition triggered by Covid-19. Tracey and Robert Hanley, of Gravesend, Kent, did not think their son Marley was at risk from coronavirus. When he ran a high temperature and got intense stomach pain they took him to...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

American doctor dies after travelling to India to help with Covid

A decorated American doctor has died of Covid-19 after travelling to India to care for family members, his university has confirmed.Dr Rajendra Kapila, 81, was an infectious disease expert at New Jersey’s Rutgers University. He died in a Delhi hospital on 28 April after several weeks of treatment for Covid-related complications.Kapila’s widow Dr Deepti Saxena-Kapila, herself a scientist working on the pandemic, told the Hindustan Times newspaper the couple travelled together to India in the last week of March.“For the last one year I have been working at a Covid-19 lab in New Jersey and had ensured a safe...
Healthphysiciansweekly.com

Diagnosis by forensic autopsy of cannula malposition resulting in fatal tension pneumothorax after attempted percutaneous tracheostomy: A short communication.

Percutaneous tracheostomy is commonly performed in the emergency department or intensive care unit to secure the airways of patients. This procedure is associated with a low incidence of complications; however, some of them, such as iatrogenic pneumothorax, can be fatal. Pneumothorax after percutaneous tracheostomy is most often caused by perforation of the tracheal wall or malposition of the cannula. A woman in her 80s was referred to the emergency department owing to persistent and prolonged coughing. Having speculated that she had acute epiglottitis, and having failed to achieve oral tracheal intubation, the physician performed a percutaneous tracheostomy to secure her airway. However, progressive percutaneous emphysema developed immediately thereafter, and the patient died shortly. Postmortem computed tomography showed bilateral pneumothorax. Forensic autopsy revealed that the tracheostomy cannula had failed to reach the trachea and was erroneously inserted into the right thoracic cavity via peritracheal route. Thus, it was determined that the patient’s death was attributable to tension pneumothorax caused by cannula malposition during attempted tracheostomy. To the best of our knowledge, this is the first forensic autopsy case report on fatal tension pneumothorax caused by attempted percutaneous tracheostomy.
FitnessPosted by
FitnessVolt.com

Bodybuilder And Mr. India Winner Senthil Kumaran Dies, Potentially Of Cardiac Arrest

The bodybuilding world isn’t a state of mourning, as we have lost another brother in iron. A young prospect by the name of Senthil Kumaran has passed away way too soon. Kumaran was by no means a big name in the sport of bodybuilding. However he had the attention of those in the know, and he was being looked at as a potential future star and out of the 212 or the Classic Physique division.
HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Nine babies born to Malian mother will need to spend the next 'two to three months' in incubators at Moroccan hospital, doctors say

The nine babies born to a Malian mother will need to spent the next 'two to three months' in incubators at a Moroccan hospital, doctors have said. Professor Youssef Alaoui, medical director of the Ain Borja clinic in the city of Casablanca where the nonuplets were born, said such a case of multiple births is 'extremely rare' and 'exceptional'.
Pharmaceuticalsprecisionvaccinations.com

COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna Intramuscular Injection (TAK-919)

COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna Intramuscular Injection (TAK-919) Description. The COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna Intramuscular Injection is an mRNA vaccine targeted against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus encoding for a prefusion stabilized form of the Spike (S) protein authorized for use in Japan on May 21, 2021. Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour, and Welfare (MHLW)...
Violent Crimesgnews.org

Famous Indian Actor Vivekh Dies Day After Promoting and Taking COVID Vaccine

Actor Vivekh passed away on April 17th, 2021. The actor had been hospitalized on Friday after suffering cardiac arrest. Vivekh, who was involved in shooting for the unknow project along with Legend Saravanan, felt uneasy while he was at his home the day before his death. He was soon rushed to the hospital. The actor was unconscious by then and was placed under observation with ECMO support. He had undergone angioplasty because of a block in the heart. Doctors in the hospital have clarified that he suffered a cardiac arrest and was due to a 100% block in the blood vessel.