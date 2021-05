The PGA Tour’s 2020-21 wraparound season is more than half way completed. Because of the nature of the schedule, which begins in mid-September and runs through late August, some 29 tournaments are already in the record books with just 20 remaining. Longtime golf fans still have some issues with this somewhat new scheduling format simply because there is still a lot of important golf left to be played. The PGA Championship, the United States Open, and the British Open Championship are still in the future as well as the Fed Ex Cup playoffs. Nonetheless, the PGA Tour finds itself approximately 60 percent of the way through its season.