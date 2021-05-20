Jed Hoyer ‘disappointed’ Chicago Cubs not reaching 85% COVID-19 vaccination threshold
CHICAGO — Cubs president Jed Hoyer says he’s “disappointed” his team isn’t likely to reach the 85% vaccination threshold that leads to reduced COVID-19 regulations. “It’s disappointing to not be at 85% as a team,” Hoyer said Thursday morning. “We’ve worked hard to try and convince or educate the people that have been reluctant. We’re at a place right now — I’m not going to give up hope we’re going to get there — my level of optimism is waning. It is disappointing.”ktbb.com