Jed Hoyer ‘disappointed’ Chicago Cubs not reaching 85% COVID-19 vaccination threshold

On their trip to Pittsburgh this week, Giants players who are fully vaccinated will be able to go mask-less in the dugout. They'll be able to congregate in the clubhouse, they can work out at indoor facilities without a mask. Vaccinated players will even be able use ride-share services or carpool to the park, and they can enjoy indoor dining, all thanks to reaching the 85 percent vaccination threshold, joining at least 11 other teams who have met the minimum criteria by the end of this week, MLB...