New York Knicks sell out 15,000 seats for Games 1 and 2 vs. Atlanta Hawks; largest crowd of postseason so far
NEW YORK — New York City basketball fans are excited about playoff basketball returning to Madison Square Garden — and they’re buying the tickets to prove it. The New York Knicks announced they’ve sold out their reduced-capacity tickets for Games 1 and 2 of their series against the Atlanta Hawks. The Knicks were offering 15,000 seats — the largest capacity announced so far for the postseason.ktbb.com