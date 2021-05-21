newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lakewood Township, NJ

Mishkan Aharon Hachnosas Orchim Center Enters Final Phase of Construction

thelakewoodscoop.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter years of strategic planning, fundraising and preparation, the Mishkan Aharon Hachnosas Orchim Center is finaly at the final stretch of its journey to becoming a fully-functioning, modern-day model of this time-honored mainstay of the kehillah. The center is a 10,500 square foot residence, with 14 suites of various sizes....

www.thelakewoodscoop.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suites#Home Construction#Open Space#Living Space#Town Square#Rabbonim#Interior#Kitchenettes#Lakewood Today#Accommodations#Lakewood Traffic#Shabbos#Single Guests#Accommodation Space#Location#Lone Visitors#Family Living Areas#Square Foot#Specific Neighborhoods#Larger Families
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lakewood Township, NJ
Related
Museumscarthagenewsonline.com

Powers Museum Closing its doors

Powers Museum sits across from Municipal Park on historic Route 66. The museum opened in 1986 with funds from an endowment from a member of the Powers Family. For 34 years, the museum has featured memorabilia from Carthage and been an asset to historians and genealogists in search of facts and treasures from the community.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

215 N Pennsylvania Avenue

Adorable bungalow nestled in the heart of Hancock, this charmer features pleasing curb appeal, recent updates to the kitchen and bathrooms, freshly painted walls, and is located near all the amenities. Enjoy the fresh air in your back yard, find enjoyment walking or biking on the nearby Western Maryland Rail Trail and C&O Canal, or venture to one of several town parks. Located just off I-70, I-68, and US 522 for easy commuting, or use a bedroom and upgraded electric for your home office. A newer oil burning furnace heats the hot water radiators for clean, easy heat. The main level offers 9 foot ceilings with two bedrooms and a full bath, with two more bedrooms and a half bath on the second floor. A detached garage could store the car, or be used as a workshop for the home hobbyist. This home is great for all -- older adults needing to downsize with one level living and extra storage, or the growing family with rooms for each.
Grocery & Supermakettechnewsinc.com

Construction site completed: Ezelunga Mandova will open on Wednesday

Mandua. Work has been completed and the sign has been successful for a few days on the red brick facade, which stands out from the rest of the glass building. However, the mess of a construction site has not yet been completely removed and cleaned up. But these are just details. Ezelunga Super Store, the first store of the Caprotti brand in the Mantua area, is about to open. The following Wednesday, the day traditionally dedicated to groups opening stores, there was once a bus station, and then there was a ditch as a result of a failed operation to equip the nearby convention center with a hotel and shops, where we will be a supermarket.
Travelvisitannapolis.org

Enjoy Your Own Private Pavilion at the Park

Anne Arundel County Recreation and Parks encompasses more than 140 parks and sanctuaries including larger regional parks, community parks, nature areas, two swim centers, two golf courses and wide ranging programming designed for all to enjoy the thousands of acres of land that fall under the department’s jurisdiction. Did you know you can carve out a piece of it all to yourself? At least for a day, that is, by reserving one of the Parks’ outdoor pavilions for a private event.
South Jordan, UTutahbusiness.com

C. W. Urban breaks ground on master-planned community in Daybreak

South Jordan — C.W. Urban, an innovative Utah homebuilder, has broken ground breaking for its newest project, thePEARL at North Shore located at 4647 South Jordan Parkway in South Jordan, Utah. The six-acre lakefront development will feature 119 two and three bedroom townhomes, as well as 89 apartments across three-to...
Cornelius, NCPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

Curtain rises for construction of Cornelius arts center

CORNELIUS, N.C. — An eight-year odyssey to build an arts center in downtown Cornelius moved much closer to reality Friday with a groundbreaking that included donors and dignitaries wielding ceremonial shovels on a picture-perfect spring morning. [ RELATED: Arts center to break ground in Cornelius this spring ]. “It’s a...
Spring Lake, NJPosted by
94.5 PST

Gallery: Check Out This Remodeled 1860 NJ Shore House

Many people wish they had a shore house so they would not have to worry about not being able to book a weekend down the shore. If you are like us, you probably go on real estate websites and just check out some shore houses that are for sale and start manifesting that you will own a shore house one day.