At the outset of the Sierra Vista Hospital governing board’s April 29 session, members paused to recognize EMS staffer Jeremi Scott, who was recently named as Provider of the Year by officials with the state of New Mexico EMS. After being introduced to the board, Jeremi (above left) SVH EMS executive director Javier Marco presented him with a special commemorative plaque denoting the well-deserved honor. Following the presentation, board members also learned that after admirably serving SVH and the Sierra County Community for many years Marco would be stepping away to pursue a career in nursing.