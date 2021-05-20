From The Dugout

Alright Tiger fans. Pull up a piece of bench and let’s chew over a couple things. Kinda nice meeting up for a little talk out here in the sunshine and in the dugouts of these great looking new jewels of our schools, The Diamonds of Tiger Fields. First, some good news. Our Tiger teams of spring sports are competing and have almost their normal full schedules this year. The school year ends with the end of the month, but they keep competing until nearly the end of June. Yeah, it’s going to be hot out there, but where would you rather be?