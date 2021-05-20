newsbreak-logo
MLB

Effects of getting no-hit a second time apparent in Rangers’ scoreless streak — or maybe it’s the other way around

By Evan Grant
Dallas News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleARLINGTON — Get no-hit once, it’s a story. Get no-hit twice, it’s history. This was the dilemma presented to Rangers manager Chris Woodward Thursday morning. His team was coming off being no-hit for the second time in two months. There are more than two-thirds of the season remaining. No team has ever gone no-fer-three in a year, unless you count the 1906 Brooklyn Superbas, managed by one Patsy Donovan. Two of those, however, were seven-inning affairs and Patsy was probably worldly enough to know that 100 years later MLB wouldn’t even consider sniffing a seven-inning no-hitter.

