Facing a chance to go to the state semifinals for the first time in nearly a decade, the Central-Phenix City Red Devils proved they were up for the challenge Saturday. Central took care of business in Saturday’s Game 3 against Dothan, as the Red Devils pushed across five runs in the fourth inning to take the lead and never look back in an 8-4 victory. The win propels the Red Devils to the Class 7A state semifinals, where they’ll host area rival Auburn High next week.