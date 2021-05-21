newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Quest for the Robertson Cup: Mike Letizia, Johnstown Tomahawks set for the NAHL playoffs

Daily American Online
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Johnstown Tomahawks recorded their most successful season in team history in 2019, advancing to the Robertson Cup semifinals and coming up just one game short of playing for a league title. With that much momentum stemming off of a season, the Tomahawks were looking forward to repeating that playoff...

www.dailyamerican.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Maryland State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nahl#Aberdeen Wings#Home Team#League History#Best Rookie#Production Team#Home Ice#The Johnstown Tomahawks#Maryland Black Bears#The Shreveport Mudbugs#The Central Division#The East Division Star Of#Covid#Central Division#Nahl Playoffs#Team History#Home Ice Advantage#Camp#1st Summit Arena#January
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NHL
News Break
Hockey
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLinplaymagazine.com

COVID-19 PROTOCOL FOR 2021 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

Home » Hockey » NHL » COVID-19 PROTOCOL FOR 2021 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS. This memorandum sets forth the policies that will be applicable during the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs for: (i) Group 1 and 2(a) COVID-19 vaccinated individuals in the Club Travelling Party; and (ii) vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals on “Fully-Vaccinated Clubs” (as defined below). Notwithstanding these updates, all individuals and Clubs involved in the NHL’s 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs are required to comply with all applicable regulations, including additional restrictions (if any) that may be imposed by local, provincial/state and federal authorities. If the applicable local, provincial/state or federal regulations impose less stringent standards than are set forth in this memorandum, the standards set forth herein will govern, unless expressly stated otherwise.
NHLDetroit Free Press

NHL first-round playoff schedule released; quest for Stanley Cup starts Saturday

The abbreviated 56-game NHL schedule is still going on, but the league announced dates (along with some times and television) for the best-of-seven postseason series. The Stanley Cup playoffs will open Saturday with the Boston Bruins at Washington Capitals as the lone game. There will be three games Sunday, including the Tampa Bay Lightning visiting the Florida Panthers to begin defense of their 2020 championship.
NHLdailyhive.com

Canucks officially eliminated from Stanley Cup playoffs

The Vancouver Canucks are now mathematically eliminated from the Stanley Cup playoffs. It’s the fifth time in the last six years that the Canucks have missed the postseason, after qualifying one year ago. The Canucks were eliminated by virtue of the Montreal Canadiens picking up a point in an overtime...
NHLspotoncolorado.com

Avalanche Set to Open 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs Against Blues

The Colorado Avalanche begins its Stanley Cup Playoffs journey on Monday when hosting the St. Louis Blues in Game 1 of the first round series between the clubs. The Avalanche is coming off a 5-0-0 stretch to end the regular season, finishing it off with a 5-1 victory over the Los Angeles...
NHLKSDK

Blues clinch spot in Stanley Cup Playoffs

ST. LOUIS — After a topsy-turvy, injury-filled season, the St. Louis Blues can breathe at least a bit easier now. They're headed to the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Blues clinched a berth Friday night after their 4-3 overtime loss in Vegas and Colorado's 3-2 victory over Los Angeles. The...
NHLNHL

Ducks Senior VP of Hockey Operations McNab Announces Retirement

Anaheim Ducks Senior Vice President of Hockey Operations David McNab today announced his retirement from the National Hockey League (NHL). An original member of the Ducks and a 2007 Stanley Cup champion, McNab completed his 43rd consecutive year in the NHL and 28th with Anaheim in 2020-21. In his 43 years, McNab worked 3,532 regular season and playoff contests with Anaheim, the New York Rangers, Hartford Whalers and Washington Capitals. McNab retires as one of the longest-serving hockey executives with a single franchise.
NHLthekeyplay.com

OT - Stanley Cup Playoffs 2021 Open Thread

That game was nuts. Disappointed the Cats dropped it, but that matchup has some potential for some fireworks. That game was fucking amazing... that was epitome of playoff hockey... scoring back and forth, hard hitting, amazing saves, and high energy. Thought this was interesting:
NHLvsin.com

Stanley Cup playoffs: Central preview

The Central Division matchups are set as the chase for the Stanley Cup opens. The top-seeded Carolina Hurricanes will host the No. 4 Nashville Predators, and the other series will stay in Florida as the second-seeded Panthers will host the defending champion and No. 3 Tampa Bay Lightning. (1) Carolina...
NHLwnypapers.com

Mike 'Doc' Emrick narrates tease to open 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs on networks of NBCUniversal

Tease to open Bruins-Capitals in primetime, immediately following Preakness Stakes on NBC. Mike “Doc” Emrick, one of the most acclaimed sportscasters of all time, narrates a tease that will open NBC Sports’ coverage of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs on Saturday night. This will be the 16th consecutive season in which the Stanley Cup Playoffs will be presented across the networks of NBCUniversal.
NHLNHL

Caps Prepare to #UnleashTheFury in 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs

ARLINGTON, VA - The Washington Capitals will distribute Playoff Pump Up Packs during a Playoff Pick Up Drive-Thru presented by Capital One at Capital One Arena on Thursday, May 13. Capitals fans are invited to Capital One Arena on May 13 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., while supplies last, where they...
NHLharrisondaily.com

Veteran goalies getting their shot in Stanley Cup playoffs

For teams in the NHL playoffs Wednesday, there is comfort with having experience – particularly with a Vezina Trophy or a Stanley Cup winner — between the pipes. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading,...
NHLKEYC

Wild set to face Golden Knights in game one of Stanley Cup Playoffs

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Wild open the Stanley Cup Playoffs with a seven-game series against the Vegas Golden Knights Sunday afternoon. This is the first postseason meeting between the two franchises. The Wild were 5-1-2 against the Golden Knights during the regular season. “We have what we believe...
NHLDaily Gazette

2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Division semifinals predictions

It’s that wonderful time of the year. The puck drops on the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Saturday. It seems like only yesterday that I was picking the Tampa Bay Lightning to beat the Dallas Stars in the 2020 Stanley Cup Final. Why does it seem like yesterday? Because it was last September.
NHLtelegraphherald.com

Stanley Cup Playoffs: Islanders edge Pens in overtime

Kyle Palmieri scored his second goal of the game at 16:30 of overtime to give the New York Islanders a 4-3 road victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 1 of their first-round series Sunday. Palmieri collected a pass from Jean-Gabriel Pageau near the goal line and lifted it over...
NHLWashington Post

What to know about the 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs

The NHL has seen its share of bumps this season, which was shortened to 56 games because of the coronavirus pandemic. Divisions were realigned, and teams played the same opponents over and over again to cut down on travel. Now for the playoffs … they’ll play those same division opponents over and over again for two more rounds before things open up for the Stanley Cup semifinals and finals.
NHLLas Vegas Herald

NHL clears Blues, Knights players to play after testing errors

The NHL on Wednesday cleared multiple players on the St. Louis Blues and Vegas Golden Knights to play in their teams' next games, saying the initial positive test reports for COVID-19 "were in error." The Blues and Knights had contacted the NHL earlier Wednesday about "discrepancies" in COVID-19 test results....