The highs and lows of hunting

Seasons are wide-open on hogs. The territory is not. Hunt wild hogs long enough and you’ll learn plenty about firearms and ammunition. These are tough critters capable of absorbing a wallop. They’re not immune, however, to a well-placed bullet from almost any caliber with stoutly constructed projectiles. While thousands of hogs are bagged each year with scoped rifles from treestands, hog hunting is at its purest form when stalking. This sport requires mobility, often in thick terrain. This, in turn, inspires portability in hunting guns—lighter-weight arms with shorter barrels that won’t hang on vines and capable of quickly acquiring swine skating through the palmettos.