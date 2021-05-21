The highs and lows of hunting

One of the best parts about living in Sunset Country is that we are fortunate that there are always open fishing seasons for some species of fish. Of the most popular sport fish species, the walleye season closes for a month in the spring, musky season is closed from the start of the year until the third Saturday in June and the lake trout season is closed from Oct. 1 to Jan. 1. Bass, crappie, pike, whitefish, and the plentifully stocked trout are good to go year-round on most waters so if you like to fish, there are always options available.