newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Heartwarming moment: New York City opera singers caught rehearsing in the subway

Posted by 
Jano le Roux
Jano le Roux
 4 days ago

Unknown NYC Opera vocalists were caught in a jaw-dropping singalong on a subway car last Sunday. The city's much-maligned transit system has long been a source of some of the world's most underappreciated soloists. Ed Sheeran, Beck, and Tracy Chapman are just a few of the famous buskers who have performed on subways. Dancers have developed a modern type of subterranean acrobatics that uses benches and stanchions as props.

On a nearly empty New York City subway car last Sunday, a group of unknown operatic vocalists were caught in a jaw-dropping singalong.

The singers have yet to be named because they are hidden behind masks. Who do you think they are?

Meanwhile, the city’s much-maligned transit system has long been a source of some of the world’s most underappreciated soloists, despite near-constant rumors of violent assaults and service disruptions.

Just Sam, the 22-year-old “American Idol” winner who built her career by busking on NYC subways, is following in the footsteps of now-famous buskers such as Ed Sheeran, Beck, and Tracy Chapman.

Or there’s Charlotte Awbery, a hidden sensation who stunned us in early 2020 when she was asked to perform Lady Gaga’s “Shallow” on the spot in a London tube station. A video of her spontaneous performance went viral almost immediately, landing her a week later on “Ellen” and the opportunity to record her own version of the Oscar-winning song.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ivwxb_0a6JwYUp00
NYC Opera singers rehearsing on the subway.NYC Subway

Despite their modest roots, these underground entertainers are top-notch. It isn’t just singers who are affected. Dancers have developed a modern type of subterranean acrobatics that uses benches and stanchions as props.

Missy Elliott, a champion of avant-garde choreography, had to send props to a group of young NYC dancers whose “showtime” performance to Missy’s “Lose Control” was viewed millions of times on social media.

She wrote of the footage she posted last month, “This video [has] so much energy I was hyping them up through my phone.” “They SNAPPED HARD!” exclaims the narrator.

The moment belongs to the angelic subway chorus captured caroling last weekend, so you might want to tag yourself if you see this.

Jano le Roux

Jano le Roux

San Francisco, CA
8K+
Followers
150
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

I’m an award-winning marketing consultant. I’ll keep you up to date with tech, San Francisco, startup news, and just weird stories through a unique narrative — one value-packed article at a time. Join me.

 https://janoleroux.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Tracy Chapman
Person
Ed Sheeran
Person
Missy Elliott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nyc Subway#New York City Subway#New York City Opera#Avant Garde#Nyc Opera Singers#Dancers#Avant Garde Choreography#Soloists#Now Famous Buskers#Nyc Subways#Subterranean Acrobatics#Props#London#Near Constant Rumors#Masks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Performing Arts
Related
New York City, NYabc7ny.com

Live indoor theater returns to New York City

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Indoor live theater is officially back in New York City. The off-Broadway show "Lilies" became the first new play to perform in front of an indoor audience in New York since pandemic restrictions went into effect last year. Monday's show was one of the first...
New York City, NYVariety

BravoCon Returning This Fall to New York City

Bravo is bringing back its fan convention, BravoCon, this fall to New York City. The convention was canceled last year due to the coronavirus crisis, which shut down nearly all live events. This year, with vaccinations widely available, Bravo will hold the event in person, with COVID-19 protocols in place that follow state and local orders.
New York City, NYPosted by
Jessica Ufuoma

Five of the Best Wedding Venues in New York City

It's almost wedding season, which usually happens in the spring and starts to ramp up in the summer. If you're thinking about getting married soon, or maybe you're already engaged and starting to scope out a venue in New York City, here's a roundup of some of the best wedding venues in New York City.
New York City, NYPosted by
Rachel On Trend

The Best Art Museums In New York City

New York City is just full of incredible museums. I know I for one, love going to art museums, and if you do too - then this article is just for you! I wanted to share some of my favorite art museums in the city that you should definitely be visiting this summer!
New York City, NYVulture

The Real Housewives of New York City

This episode opened with a moment more tense than every Liam Neeson movie where his family gets kidnapped by aliens or whateverthefuck combined. Ramona and Sonja Tremont Morgan of the Wells Fargo Morgans wake up in Ramona’s Hamptons manse, and their dogs are both sleeping at the end of the bed. “Coco won’t move,” Sonja says of Ramona’s pooch, the oldest living dog on Long Island. “How do you know she’s still alive?” In that moment, dread swept over all of us. This was it. This was the moment that Ramona’s faithful companion, the one person in her life who hasn’t left her, finally turned into a soon-to-be-taxidermed disaster. “No, she’s just in a deep sleep,” Ramona says, refusing to see the light that Coco was obviously walking into. We all held our breath, waiting to see if Coco had breathed her last. Luckily, she had not, and the two were able to get up for another day of Hamptons hijinks.
MusicNew York Post

Pink and daughter Willow soar in daredevil Billboard Music Awards stunt

Pink lived up to her newly-minted Icon Award at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards with a touching aerial performance to her song “Cover Me in Sunshine” — in tandem with her 9-year-old daughter, Willow Sage Hart. The badass award recipient picked the song — a single she recorded with Willow...
New York City, NYNews 12

24/7 subway service returns to New York Monday

Monday will mark the return of 24-hour subway service in New York City. Some subway riders say they feel like it's yet another sign that the world is coming back to life as it was before the pandemic. Now that New York is easing restrictions on bars, restaurants and other...
MusicPosted by
97ZOK

Pink Reveals How Jon Bon Jovi Broke Her Heart During BBMAs Icon Award Speech

Pink may be one of music's biggest icons (she's got the trophy to prove it now!) but that doesn't mean she's immune from pining after her childhood crush like us normies do. The 41-year-old pop superstar received one of the highest honors of the night at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, becoming the 10th artist ever to take home the coveted Icon Award.
New York City, NYPosted by
Audacy

The Great Gatsby Party: New York City

The Great Gatsby Party® returns, ready to channel the exuberance, decadence, and spirit of revelry of the Roaring Twenties. This year the Great Gatsby Party® brings its ecstatic celebration of excess to four cities across the country.
New York City, NYmusicalamerica.com

The Metropolitan Opera Announces 'A Concert for New York'

Concert marks first Met performance led by Nézet-Séguin before a live audience since the March 2020 closure. New York, NY (May 12, 2021)— On Sunday, May 16, at the Knockdown Center, the Queens performing arts space, Yannick Nézet-Séguin will lead members of the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra and Chorus, and soloists Angel Blue, Stephen Costello, Justin Austin, and Eric Owens, in A Concert for New York, an eclectic program ranging from the “Lacrymosa” movement of the Mozart Requiem to the aria “Peculiar Grace” from Terence Blanchard’s Fire Shut Up in My Bones, set to have its Met premiere in September. There will be two performances of the 45-minute program at 6pm and 8:30pm. Due to current Covid-19 restrictions, attendance is limited to 150 people per performance, and tickets are being distributed by lottery to Met audience members and to first responders affiliated with Mount Sinai’s hospital in Queens.
CelebritiesSlipped Disc

Out of the aria! NY opera singer gives birth on a highway

New York mezzo-soprano Emily Geller was on her way to maternity hospital in Connecticut when her baby decided not to wait for a cue. Emily announces: Welcome to the world, Rosemary Claire Hardman! She arrived “fast and furious” on May 15 at 5:47 a.m., and is living proof that we can do hard things.
Posted by
Jano le Roux

Bride sells her full-planned NYC wedding on TikTok for $15,000

Anything from the location to the DJ is booked and ready for a new pair, according to a bride who is selling her dream NYC wedding on TikTok. Mackenzie Newcomb had arranged a wedding in Brooklyn, but after fleeing the city during the coronavirus pandemic, she and her now-husband married in a small ceremony in Massachusetts.