Heartwarming moment: New York City opera singers caught rehearsing in the subway

Unknown NYC Opera vocalists were caught in a jaw-dropping singalong on a subway car last Sunday. The city's much-maligned transit system has long been a source of some of the world's most underappreciated soloists. Ed Sheeran, Beck, and Tracy Chapman are just a few of the famous buskers who have performed on subways. Dancers have developed a modern type of subterranean acrobatics that uses benches and stanchions as props.

On a nearly empty New York City subway car last Sunday, a group of unknown operatic vocalists were caught in a jaw-dropping singalong.

The singers have yet to be named because they are hidden behind masks. Who do you think they are?

Meanwhile, the city’s much-maligned transit system has long been a source of some of the world’s most underappreciated soloists, despite near-constant rumors of violent assaults and service disruptions.

Just Sam, the 22-year-old “American Idol” winner who built her career by busking on NYC subways, is following in the footsteps of now-famous buskers such as Ed Sheeran, Beck, and Tracy Chapman.

Or there’s Charlotte Awbery, a hidden sensation who stunned us in early 2020 when she was asked to perform Lady Gaga’s “Shallow” on the spot in a London tube station. A video of her spontaneous performance went viral almost immediately, landing her a week later on “Ellen” and the opportunity to record her own version of the Oscar-winning song.

NYC Opera singers rehearsing on the subway. NYC Subway

Despite their modest roots, these underground entertainers are top-notch. It isn’t just singers who are affected. Dancers have developed a modern type of subterranean acrobatics that uses benches and stanchions as props.

Missy Elliott, a champion of avant-garde choreography, had to send props to a group of young NYC dancers whose “showtime” performance to Missy’s “Lose Control” was viewed millions of times on social media.

She wrote of the footage she posted last month, “This video [has] so much energy I was hyping them up through my phone.” “They SNAPPED HARD!” exclaims the narrator.

The moment belongs to the angelic subway chorus captured caroling last weekend, so you might want to tag yourself if you see this.