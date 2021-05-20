newsbreak-logo
City Partners with Local Farms for Food for those in Need

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Oceanside City Council approved further funding in a partnership with local farmers for local farm-fresh produce for Oceanside residents in need. The project aims to improve food insecurity in neighborhoods that may be at greater risk of hunger and malnutrition in Oceanside. Food distributions for Oceansiders take place at...

