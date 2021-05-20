Antidepressants may ward off Alzheimer's

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Though things are looking up, millions of healthcare workers are now coming to terms with the stress they have experienced during the pandemic. Including Lubbock trauma surgeon, Dr. Brittany Bankhead-Kendall. “It will never be the same. Because we all have this, this small graveyard in our...
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Following approval by the FDA, the CDC and the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, the Lubbock Health Department administered its first Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations to children ages 12 and older Thursday at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center. “The ultimate goal is to reach that herd immunity...
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - In a poll on the KCBD Facebook page, 35 of 50 respondents said they wouldn’t give their child the COVID-19 vaccine. Meanwhile, at the Civic Center, several 12-to-15-year-olds stepped in line for their first opportunity to get the Pfizer vaccine. ”It’s my job to keep her...
TEMPLE, Texas — Baylor Scott & White Health announced that it has launched the system’s first Central Texas maternal transport team with the goal of offering transportation for expectant mothers and their babies. Baylor Scott & White maternal nurses staff the team, which includes pilots, paramedics and EMTs who will...
The Lubbock Professional Police Association on Monday released a statement calling for city leaders to raise police pay, arguing that LPD wages are relatively low while demands on officers have been increasing. According to the Lubbock Police Department's website, the current starting pay for a Probationary Police Officer is $51,455.04...
After adding over 36,000 new cases on May 13, the U.S. now has more than 32.4 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 570,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of […]
Improving financial security and tackling confusing financial issues will be the focus of the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service’s Financial Fitness workshop series, hosted by the agency’s office in Lubbock. The Financial Fitness workshop is a four-week series offered from 6:30-8:30 p.m. each Thursday evening beginning June 17 in the...
The ongoing vaccination effort is allowing life in the United States to return to some degree of normalcy after COVID-19 wreaked havoc for well over a year. So far, the virus has claimed 577,510 American lives — more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In […]
Lubbock County has administered more than 194,376 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, as of May 11, according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. That's up 3% from the previous week's tally of 188,569 COVID-19 doses administered. In Lubbock County, 30% of people living in Lubbock County...