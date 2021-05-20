newsbreak-logo
Here's why Jayson Tatum thinks the Celtics will need Aaron Nesmith against the Nets

By Tom Westerholm
Posted by 
Boston
Boston
 1 day ago

"You never know when you’re going to be needed."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qUHkW_0a6JsITb00
Jayson Tatum believes the Celtics will need their rookies vs. the Nets. photo by Matthew J Lee/Globe staff

Taking on a Nets team with three of the NBA’s best players all healthy and prepared, the Celtics need their stars to be stars.

That’s the easy part. Jayson Tatum dropped 50 points in the play-in game against the Wizards. Kemba Walker looks healthy and fast again. Marcus Smart has played in 62 playoff games.

Taking on a deep Nets team, however, the Celtics also need their role players — most of whom are in their first or second year — to excel.

The Celtics are in need of players who can perform tall tasks, especially with Jaylen Brown out for the year. Payton Pritchard worked himself into the rotation early. Aaron Nesmith hustled his way into a regular backup role later. Both are now expected to pitch in as the Celtics try to put a scare into one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference.

On Thursday, Jayson Tatum — who helped spearhead a spirited Eastern Conference finals run in his first year — was asked for his advice to the rookies.

“That we’re going to need them,” Tatum said. “That we’re going to need contributions from each and every guy in that locker room during this time of the year. You never know when you’re going to be needed. There’s numerous situations where maybe a guy doesn’t play the first two games of a series and you go down 0-2, and someone unexpected comes in and makes a huge impact in Game 3 and it kind of can change the course of a series. So just to be prepared every game.”

Nesmith made a strong impression on coaches early with his hustle and his willingness to throw himself after any and every loose ball. As his offense improved, Nesmith put distance between himself and other young teammates competing for minutes.

Nesmith called the opportunity to play postseason minutes a “blessing” on Thursday.

“I think it’s important to take a step back sometimes and understand where you’re at, your situation, just how blessed and lucky you are,” Nesmith said. “But at the same time you’ve got a job to do.

“It’s another basketball game. I’ve been doing it my whole life, and so I’ve got to continue to do that and make the right plays and walk out of there with a win.”

Nesmith got a taste of playoff basketball on Tuesday when the Celtics beat the Wizards in the play-in game.

“The intensity level increased tenfold, and I know it will increase even more on Saturday,” he said. “So I’ve just got to prepare and get ready and execute the game plan. We’ve got a game plan for all those guys, so as long as I stick to that I’ll be all right.”

