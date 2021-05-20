newsbreak-logo
Savage, MT

Tharp ordained, installed as pastor

By Mark Berryman editor@sidneyherald.com
Sidney Herald
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Timothy W. Tharp was ordained into the ministry of Word and Sacrament in the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America on May 15, 2021. The ceremony took place at First Lutheran Church in Savage with the Rev. Dr. Laurie Jungling, Bishop of the Montana Synod, officiating. Along with the ordination,...

www.sidneyherald.com
