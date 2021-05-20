Tharp ordained, installed as pastor

Reynolds Market store manager Loren Kutzler presents quarterly checks (Jan.-March 2021) to Friends of Reynolds (FOR) participants, from left, Rita Rauschendorfer – Emmaus House; Dawn Rehbein - Richland Youth Hockey; Stacie Olson – St. Matthew's Church; Misty Metcalf – ABATE Lone Tree Chapter; Brielle Larson – Rau PTO & Faith Alliance Church; Luella Schow – Savage Community Hall; Reynolds Market store manager Loren Kutzler; Alisha Taylor – Brorson School; Josie Evenson – Richland County 4-H; Lauren Sukut – Sidney Gymnastics Club; Pastor David Huskamp – Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church and Leann Pelvit – MonDak Heritage Center. Each quarter Reynolds Market stores donate a percentage back of the total purchases made by the supporters of each FOR organization. This quarter, Reynolds Market-Sidney gave back $4,041 to 43 different clubs, churches, and community organizations. Total donated this quarter by all five Reynolds stores was $9,763. For more information on the Friends of Reynolds nonprofit program, visit reynoldsmarket.com/friends-of-reynolds.