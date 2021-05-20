What You Need to Know About ‘Cruelty Free’ Beauty

I’ve dabbled in different clean beauty over the years, but I’m no purist. I like to find what works best for me and if it turns out that it’s free of toxins and chemicals, then I’m even more on board. I’ve found with some previous clean beauty brands, the makeup doesn’t last as long throughout the day or the skincare products just aren’t as effective. But when 100 Percent Pure contacted me about trying their products, I thought I would give it a try. And I’m so excited to say that I really loved the makeup and the skincare! I tried 4 different products and all 4 are now part of my daily routine!