Skin Care

What You Need to Know About ‘Cruelty Free’ Beauty

By Jill Schildhouse
Vegetarian Times
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleStanding in the skincare and cosmetics aisle of any pharmacy or department store can easily make your head spin — not only are there countless brands, formulations, ingredients, and colors to choose from, but you may also be poring over labels trying to decipher which products are the most ethical and sustainable, too. Perhaps you’ve seen the bunny logo on a bottle of moisturizer, lip balm, or eyeshadow suggesting it’s a cruelty free beauty product — but what exactly does it mean?

