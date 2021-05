More and more boats are showing up on Lake of the Ozarks, especially on weekends. One local captain is talking boating safety as tourism ramps up. “In 2017, Lake of the Ozarks had 182 incidences….the State of Missouri had 427, so the Lake was responsible for 43% of that” says Doug Beck, President of the Lake of the Ozarks Captain’s Association and Co-Chair of the Water Safety Council, “but you need put in perspective…we are the busiest Lake…have more visitors than we have Lake! We want this place where people come and enjoy themselves. We want them to come back, we want them to have fun…but just be safe while doing that.”