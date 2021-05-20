Azuolas and Tautvilas Tubelis officially named to Lithuania's preliminary U19 World Cup team

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Arkansas Razorbacks women's basketball signee Jersey Wolfenbarger of Fort Smith Northside will be one of 27 players vying for a spot on Team USA for the U19 World Cup, USA Basketball announced today. Invitations were issued by the USA Basketball Women’s Junior National Team Selection Committee. Trials to select finalists for the 12-member team, which will be coached by Cori Close, Aaron Johnston and Joni Taylor, will be held May 14-16 at Metro State University in Denver. The selection committee will be led by Jennifer Rizzotti, the president of the Connecticut Sun. She will be aided by Temple University head coach Tonya Cardoza, Duke University head coach Kara Lawson, and North Carolina State University head coach Wes Moore.