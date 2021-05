Johan Oviedo, just recalled today to serve as a sixth starter, took the mound for the Cards. Brad Miller flied a low 1-1 curve to shallow left to lead off the game. Rhys Hoskins struck out swinging at a nasty 2-2 slider on the corner low-and-away. Bryce Harper grounded a 1-0 up-and-in fastball down the first base line into the shift for Goldschmidt to end the inning. Righty Vince Velasquez took the hill for the Phils. Tommy Edman struck out swinging at an 0-2 down-the-middle fastball to start the bottom of the 1st. Dylan Carlson ripped a low 1-0 fastball to right field that two-hopped the wall for a double. But he was stranded there when Paul Goldschmidt flied a 3-2 hanging curve to shallow center (he was ahead in the count 3-0) and Nolan Arenado flied a low 3-2 change to shallow right to end the inning.