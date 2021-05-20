newsbreak-logo
NBA

Jerami Grant, Michael Porter Jr., Julius Randle Named Most Improved Player Finalists

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJerami Grant, Michael Porter Jr. and Julius Randle have been named the three finalists for Most Improved Player. Grant signed a three-year, $60 million deal with the Detroit Pistons in the offseason that he has by all accounts outperformed. Randle is widely considered the favorite to win the award.

