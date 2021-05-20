Jerami Grant, Michael Porter Jr., Julius Randle Named Most Improved Player Finalists

Three quick observations from Saturday night’s 118-104 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center. WELCOME BACK – After missing the past five games, Jerami Grant and Mason Plumlee returned to the lineup for the Pistons, one game after Cory Joseph and Wayne Ellington returned from four-game absences. All four players started with rookie Saddiq Bey and the start of the game looked very much like five players who hadn’t spent any time playing together for a few weeks. The Pistons turned it over five times in the first six minutes as Philadelphia took an early 21-9 lead that was never threatened. It grew to a 20-point deficit before Dwane Casey’s bench pulled the Pistons back within eight points, but they spent most of the night trailing by 10 to 20 points. Philadelphia, which began the night with a three-game lead for the No. 1 seed in the East over Brooklyn and Philadelphia, won its eight straight game despite playing without Ben Simmons. MVP candidate Joel Embiid scored 29 points, hitting 11 of 13 shots, and his backup, Dwight Howard, added 19 points and 14 rebounds. Grant played the first and third quarters and finished with 14 points. It was the final road game of the season for the Pistons, who have four home games left.