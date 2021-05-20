newsbreak-logo
Pierce County, WA

Here are Pierce County's COVID-19 totals as of Thursday

By Debbie Cockrell, The News Tribune (Tacoma, Wash.)
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMay 20—Pierce County reported 103 new COVID-19 cases Thursday with three new deaths. — A man in his 80s from South Hill. — A woman in her 60s from South Pierce County. — A man in his 80s from Central Pierce County. The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department no longer assigns...

Pierce County, WAOlympian

Tiny home village for homeless veterans opens in Pierce County

A tiny home village in the Puyallup Valley welcomed its first four residents the week of May 10 and soon will be home to dozens of Washington’s homeless veterans. The Orting Veterans Village, built on the grounds of the Washington Soldier’s Home, will house 35 homeless veterans at full capacity. COVID-19 mitigation efforts have caused the move-in process to slow down.
Tacoma, WAthetacomaledger.com

The city of Tacoma proposes a public camping ban

The criminalization of homelessness is not a solution to the housing crisis. The creation of laws has never been to serve the masses, but rather to control them for the benefit of those in power. The criminalization of homelessness is a prime example of this fact. Laws that unjustly and disproportionately affect those without housing do nothing to help our communities, rather they work to further disenfranchise people in an unjust system.
Pierce County, WATacoma News Tribune

Rural folks key to re-opening Pierce County. Can we convince them to get vaccinated?

The local pharmacists have a role to play. Same goes for the small-town mayors, the Daffodil royalty and the high school football coaches. If Pierce County hopes to reach COVID-19 vaccination rates high enough to effectively limit the spread of the virus and get life back to some semblance of normal, those are just some of the local voices health officials will rely on to make the case, particularly in rural communities.
Pierce County, WAThe Suburban Times

Coming soon: Northbound HOV lane on SR 167

PUYALLUP – There is good news for travelers who use northbound State Route 167 from Puyallup to Auburn. Beginning May 17, contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will begin building a new northbound high occupancy vehicle lane on SR 167. Overnight lane closures are scheduled to begin the week of May 24.
Pierce County, WAThe Suburban Times

Steilacoom Town Administrator May 14 Report to Council

Council Meeting – May 18, 2021, at 6:30 PM. Zoom Invite: us02web.zoom.us/j/84516344123. Planning Commission – June 14, 2021 at 6:30 PM. Zoom Invite: us02web.zoom.us/j/84392261519. Civil Service Commission – May 27, 2021 at 2:00 PM. Zoom Invite: us02web.zoom.us/j/86430542756. Preservation and Review Board – May 26, 2021 at 6:30 PM. Zoom Invite:...
Pierce County, WAThe Suburban Times

Pierce County Moves to Phase 3 May 18

Governor Jay Inslee announced on May 13 that the state is moving toward a statewide June 30 reopening date and that all counties in Washington will move to Phase 3 of the Healthy WA: Roadmap to Recovery reopening plan effective May 18 until June 30. The full reopening could happen earlier than June 30 if 70% or more of Washingtonians over the age of 16 initiate vaccination. Washington has administered over six million doses of vaccine, and 56 percent of Washingtonians have initiated vaccination.
Pierce County, WAkentreporter.com

Grocery store workers and the hazard pay movement | Roegner

There isn’t much positive about what we have all been through the last year with the coronavirus. But a couple of areas should be at the top of the list for our appreciation. One is scientific experts and their work on the vaccines. Another is that we have a much better understanding of what, and who, are essential to the work force.
Pierce County, WAArmy Times

15 military families sue their privatized housing landlord at JBLM

Fifteen military families have sued their privatized housing landlord at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, alleging the conditions of their homes caused health problems and financial losses. The lawsuit, filed May 6 in Washington’s Pierce County Superior Court, names Lewis McChord Communities, LLC; Lincoln Military Housing Lewis McChord PM LLC. The...
Pierce County, WATacoma Daily Index

NO. 21-4-00920-3-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

