The Democrats' 'tectonic' shift on Israel

Progressive activists were surprised when the Democratic Party platform was approved last August. The party's policy planks were largely crafted based on recommendations from Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders' "unity" task forces, and the Bernie wing was confident they had secured an unprecedented addition. For the first time the party was set to "assert that Palestinians had a right to live free of foreign 'occupation,'" Foreign Policy reported at the time. But then Biden personally weighed in, according to the magazine's reporting, and ordered his team "not to include any reference to Israeli 'occupation.'"