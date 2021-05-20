newsbreak-logo
The Democrats' 'tectonic' shift on Israel

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest clashes between Israel and the Palestinians has revealed exactly how much the political centre of gravity in the Democratic Party has moved on the conflict in recent years. "The shift is dramatic; it's tectonic," says pollster John Zogby, who has tracked US views on the Middle East for...

U.S. PoliticsNPR

How The Gaza Violence Marked A Shift In The American Political Debate Over Israel

For decades, Democrats and Republicans alike have stood by Israel, almost unconditionally, insisting the country has a right to defend itself. President Biden did that throughout the recent conflict as Hamas militants fired thousands of rockets into Israel. Now, Biden has pledged to help replenish Israel's air defense system while promising humanitarian aid to Gaza, which was pounded by fierce Israeli airstrikes before a cease-fire took effect early Friday.
WorldThe Guardian

Cracks open in Democratic support for Israel as old guard is challenged

The bloody bombing of Gaza has put Joe Biden at odds with progressive leaders in a generational and political divide. With a giant Stars and Stripes and two gleaming cars at his back, Joe Biden turned to focus his remarks on one member of the audience. “From my heart, I pray that your grandmom and family are well,” he told Rashida Tlaib, the only Palestinian American in Congress. “I promise you, I’m going to do everything to see that they are, on the West Bank. You’re a fighter.”
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Biden stresses Democratic Party's support for Israel

President Biden at a press conference on Friday evening pushed back on Republican claims that the Democratic Party is anti-Israel. Why it matters: A number of Democratic lawmakers became frustrated with Biden this week for his behind-the-scenes approach to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, as well as the administration's sale of weapons to Israel. Some lawmakers said they thought the White House should be more publicly forceful in its efforts to de-escalate the crisis.
Foreign PolicyThe Jewish Press

Bernie Sanders Initiates Legislation to Block Arms Sales to Israel

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) proposed legislation on Thursday to block the sale of $735 million in arms to Israel, one day after a similar resolution was introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives by AOC and friends. “At a moment when U.S.-made bombs are devastating Gaza, and killing women and...
WorldMSNBC

Democrats are finally willing to speak up on Israel. It's about time.

On Thursday, at 7 p.m. ET, Israel and Hamas began a “mutual and simultaneous” cease-fire after 11 straight days of airstrikes and rocket attacks. In Gaza, more than 230 people were killed. In Israel, 12 people lost their lives. As of now, that fragile calm is holding. As the dust...
Foreign Policycapradio.org

Progressive Democrats Push Party To Rethink Relationship With Israel

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. For decades, there was solid bipartisan support for Israel on Capitol Hill. But progressive Democrats elected to Congress have begun to question support for the policies of the Israeli government. Follow us for more stories like this. CapRadio provides a trusted source...
Congress & CourtsWCAX

Stefanik faults Biden, Democrats for failing to stand with Israel

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Republican lawmakers in Congress, led by new Conference Chair Rep. Elise Stefanik, are reaffirming their support for Israel. It comes as Israel and Hamas have agreed to a cease-fire to take effect on Friday morning. The 11-day Israeli military campaign has killed more than 230 people in Gaza, many of them civilians. More than 4,000 rockets have been fired at Israel from Gaza, killing 12 people, mostly civilians.
WorldVox

Why isn’t Biden pushing Israel harder?

There’s a story Joe Biden likes to tell any time he speaks to an audience about Israel. It’s 1948, a matter of days before Israel’s founding and three years after the end of World War II. Six-year-old Joey Biden is at the dinner table with his family, listening to his Catholic father wonder aloud why some people wouldn’t want to recognize the state of Israel. That’s when his father uttered the words “never again,” making clear to young Joey that the existence of Israel was crucial to preventing another Holocaust.
Presidential ElectionMother Jones

Democrats Have Veered to the Left on Israel Policy. Why Hasn’t Joe Biden Caught Up?

Let our journalists help you make sense of the noise: Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter and get a recap of news that matters. Progressive activists were surprised when the Democratic Party platform was approved last August. The party’s policy planks were largely crafted based on recommendations from Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders’ “unity” task forces, and the Bernie wing was confident they had secured an unprecedented addition. For the first time the party was set to “assert that Palestinians had a right to live free of foreign ‘occupation,'” Foreign Policy reported at the time. But then Biden personally weighed in, according to the magazine’s reporting, and ordered his team “not to include any reference to Israeli ‘occupation.'”
Congress & CourtsWashington Times

AOC, Tlaib seek to block U.S. arms sale to Israel amid fighting with Hamas

Democratic Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib and Marc Porcan have introduced a resolution to block the sale of $735 million of precision-guided weapons to Israel amid continued fighting against the Islamist group Hamas. And Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont on Thursday introduced a similar resolution in the Senate. “For decades,...
PoliticsDaily Review & Sunday Review

Joe Biden's hit-and-run on the Palestinian people

U.S. taxpayers who want to see their tax dollars at work should look no further than the Gaza Strip, the besieged enclave where 2 million Palestinians live in what former Conservative British Prime Minister David Cameron described as “an open-air prison.” Israel has launched another of its horrific, periodic bombing campaigns against the embattled Gazans — slaughters that Israeli commentators have long called “mowing the grass” — leaving hundreds dead, including scores of children. At least 17 hospitals and clinics have been damaged, including Gaza’s only COVID-19 testing facility, clean water has been cut to hundreds of thousands, schools have been destroyed, and a major high rise building hosting media organizations including Al Jazeera and the Associated Press was leveled. The United States enables all this by providing Israel with billions of dollars in aid annually and unparalleled access to sophisticated weaponry.
U.S. PoliticsVox

Is the US-Israel alliance doomed?

Throughout the Gaza conflict, President Joe Biden has been about as supportive of Israel as its leaders could have hoped. He has issued statements supporting its “right to self-defense,” blocked UN Security Council resolutions calling for a ceasefire, and even chose to move forward with a previously approved US arms sale to Israel worth $735 million.
Foreign PolicyIJR

AOC, Bernie Sanders, Rashida Tlaib Introducing Resolutions To Block Weapon Sales To Israel

Multiple Democratic lawmakers are endorsing policies to minimize Israel’s ability to fight back against attackers. On May 5, the Biden administration notified Congress that it was approving a $735 million arms sale to Israel, according to The Washington Post. That was five days before Hamas began sending what has since become more than 4,000 rockets into Israel, triggering Israeli retaliatory strikes on Gaza. That formal notification triggered a 15-day period for Congress to object.