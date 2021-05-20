Joseph Dee Petty, 62, Dayton, Ohio

Joseph Dee Petty, 62, of Dayton, Ohio, died April 23, 2021. Mr. Petty served in the U.S. Air Force as a staff sergeant and a medic. After being injured in the service, he went to work at St. Louis Children’s Hospital in the lab department. Later he worked at IBM and CPDM in technology. He was a 1976 Hillsboro High School graduate and attended Jefferson College in Hillsboro, as well as Missouri State University in Springfield, graduating in 1980 with a bachelor of science degree. Born Sept. 2, 1958, in St. Louis, he was the son of the late Bernard Dee Petty and Annie Marie Harris Petty.