Alexandra Huynh, 18, is the new National Youth Poet Laureate

Derrick
 1 day ago

NEW YORK (AP) — An incoming first-year student at Stanford University has been named the new National Youth Poet Laureate. Alexandra Huynh, 18, is a second-generation Vietnamese American from Sacramento, California, who sees poetry both as a means to self-expression and social justice. She was selected from among four regional...

