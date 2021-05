Is this about anything more than depth for the summer and potentially next season in a pinch? Almost certainly not. Rumors of a veteran QB addition have been circling the Packers for a few weeks now. But also … come on, it’s hilarious. There have been a ton of concerns over Aaron Rodgers’ happiness and future in Green Bay – stemming all the way back to the 2020 draft, in fact – and we’re talking about Blake freakin’ Bortles here.