Political Notebook: Third Dem joins race for former Giffords seat in Congress
The Democratic field running for the seat in Gabrielle Giffords’ old area will be populated by candidates connected to her. Rep. Daniel Hernandez Jr. announced Thursday that he will run for the Democratic nomination in Congressional District 2, or whatever the district becomes when redistricting is complete. That’s the same area Giffords represented when it was Congressional District 8, before she stepped down in 2012.tucson.com