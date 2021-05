Gems, jets, silhouettes, champagne in the sky! You can count on all that and more from Peacock's new Real Housewives mash-up series, which is currently filming in the Turks and Caicos. While details about the series remain scarce (as in, how many episodes there will be, when it will premiere, etc.), ET can confirm who's filming the so-called "all stars" vacation series: The Real Housewives of New Jersey's Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga, The Real Housewives of New York City's Ramona Singer and Luann de Lesseps, The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Cynthia Bailey and Kenya Moore, plus The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Kyle Richards!