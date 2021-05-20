Students "Working" towards musical premiere

Kewaunee High School will be premiering their high school musical, Working, this weekend. Director Tom Berger says there were some struggles with putting this musical together. The cast started preparing the musical later than they had initially planned, and in the first week, Berger had to do character work with the cast over zoom instead of in person. Luckily some positives have come out of the preparations this year. Berger explains that the cast took to the show, and they all worked very hard to get it ready for opening weekend, even with their shortened schedule. Instead of having a live performance, KHS will be streaming three live shows this weekend.