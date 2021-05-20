newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sedona, AZ

Sedona City Council puts transit plan on a fast track

By Ron Eland
Sedona Red Rock News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a result of this year’s spring break crowds, which brought an increase in traffic and parking issues at area trailheads, the city is looking to do something about it — several years ahead of schedule. The Sedona City Council on May 11 gave direction to staff to proceed with...

www.redrocknews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sedona, AZ
Sedona, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Traffic
Local
Arizona Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Track#Road Traffic#Shuttle Service#Bus Service#Battery Park City#The Sedona City Council#Sedona Cultural Park#Route C#Request For Proposals#Digital Fare#Grasshopper Point#Transit#Plans Council Members#Trailhead Shuttles#Trailhead Stops#Parking#Area Trailheads#Area Resorts#Battery Electric Busses#Year Round Thursdays
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Related
Arizona StateWSIL TV

Arizona sheriff’s immigration patrols to cost public $200M

PHOENIX (AP) — The costs to taxpayers from a racial profiling lawsuit stemming from former Sheriff Joe Arpaio’s immigration patrols a decade ago in metro Phoenix are expected to reach $202 million by summer 2022. Officials approved a tentative county budget Monday that provides $31 million for the cost of complying with court orders in the fiscal year that begins on July 1. No one in county government can say exactly when those costs will start to decline. Taxpayers in Maricopa County are on the hook for the costs after a 2013 verdict concluded Arpaio’s officers had profiled Latinos in traffic patrols that targeted immigrants.
Arizona Daily Sun

Two Guns comes up empty as Coconino County Board of Supervisors denies rezone

The Coconino County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to disapprove a proposed resort and RV park 28 miles east of Flagstaff at Two Guns this week. The board cited concerns over fire safety and cultural resources as reasons for denying the requested rezone by Indiana-based Gunderman Designs & Concepts Inc.
Sedona, AZSedona Red Rock News

Sedona P&Z mulls trail parking at church lot

Trash, noise, illegal parking, human excrement, pedestrian dangers and vehicle exhaust. These are some of the items listed from Indian Cliffs residents regarding their concern of trailhead parking in a church near their subdivision. Some of the same residents who attended a public meeting on April 21, at the Sedona...
Flagstaff, AZknau.org

County Board Of Supervisors Denies Bid For 2 Guns Camping Site

The Coconino County Board of Supervisors has rejected a bid to construct a large-scale resort east of Flagstaff and south of the Navajo Nation near Two Guns. Developer John Gunderman had proposed a luxury camping site with more than 770 lodging units. The Two Guns Resort was also slated to include water parks, a pet resort, and drive-in theater, among other amenities. The project, Gunderman estimated, would have required at least 150 full-time employees, along with seasonal and construction workers.
Sedona, AZSedona Red Rock News

VOC hotel opponent Bob McCann survives removal vote

Correction: A previous version of this story printed in the May 7 Village View erroneously stated that 88 votes in VOCA’s recent election were disqualified. That number represents the total number of members not in good standing who were ineligible to vote, not actual votes cast. Only four ineligible members actually cast a vote, according to VOCA Manager Deb Brewer. Brewer said seven additional votes cast on the fee increase question were disqualified for lacking a signature, which is less than the 25-vote margin that the measure passed with. The story has been updated below.
Sedona, AZSignalsAZ

City of Sedona Deploys Public Electric Vehicle Charging in Uptown

The city of Sedona now offers free electric vehicle (EV) charging with ChargePoint, an EV charging network, at the 401 Jordan Road public parking lot to enable EV drivers to charge their vehicles while they work and shop. The two new level 2 charging spots are a collaborative effort with...
Coconino County, AZgcmaz.com

Coconino County Board Of Supervisors To Discuss New Resort Property At Two Guns Wednesday

The Coconino County Board of Supervisors is holding a special session Wednesday to discuss a possible zone change at Two Guns for a planned resort development. The board is conducting a public hearing at 5 p.m. on possible approval from general zoning to resort commercial with the approval of a master development plan on just over 246 acres at the Two Guns interchange on Interstate-40. The area is about 28 miles east of Flagstaff. The development is called 2 Guns Luxury Resort. The resort will have nearly 800 lodging units, which includes RV sites, tipis, wagons, bungalows, yurts, equestrian camping sites and a cliffside hotel. It will also include water parks, miniature golf course, drive-in theater and more. For more information on the development, log onto historic2guns.com. The meeting will be live streamed on the county’s YouTube page.
Flagstaff, AZArizona Daily Sun

Design concepts presented for library plaza redesign in Flagstaff

A plan to renovate the Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library entry plaza is moving along, focusing on improvements to the entryway’s looks and functionality. City staff presented the Flagstaff City Council with two entryway redesign concepts for the downtown library during Tuesday's meeting. The project will cost the city nearly $700,000, tapping into both Bed, Board and Beverage tax revenue and library funds.
Flagstaff, AZSFGate

Bid to build luxury camping site east of Flagstaff rejected

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The Coconino County Board of Supervisors has rejected a bid to construct a a luxury camping site with more than 770 lodging units east of Flagstaff. The proposed Two Guns Resort was also slated to include water parks, a pet resort and drive-in theater among other amenities.
Sedona, AZsedona.biz

(Over) Selling Sedona: Decision Points

We “retired” three years ago after preparing our 12th and what we thought would be final article about “selling” Sedona to the world. We felt we had exposed all aspects of the City Council, Chamber of Commerce and tourism cabal. Recent events prove us wrong. Sedona traffic issues again swirl...
Coconino County, AZgcmaz.com

Coconino County Closing Fort Tuthill Vaccination Site, Turns To Pop-Up Clinics

The Coconino County Health and Human Services office has decided to close the Fort Tuthill COVID-19 vaccination site next Tuesday. The county has decided to pivot to special pop-up vaccination events. A weekly pop-up clinic will be held each Wednesday beginning May 19th from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the county health building on King Street. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson will be offered and both drive-up and walk-up vaccinations are available. There are two pop-up events Friday at the San Francisco de Asis Catholic Church from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. and the Coconino County Courthouse lawn from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Those wanting to get the vaccine can also go to the NAU Fieldhouse to get the Pfizer vaccine for ages 12 and older. For more information, log onto coconino.az.gov/covid19vaccine or call (928) 679-7300.
Sedona, AZsedona.biz

Archive for Opinion: Selling Sedona

We “retired” three years ago after preparing our 12th and what we thought would be final article about “selling” Sedona to the world. We felt we had exposed all aspects of the City Council, Chamber of Commerce and tourism cabal. Recent events prove us wrong. Sedona traffic issues again swirl...
Coconino County, AZroselawgroupreporter.com

Jonathan Udell, attorney at Rose Law Group, presents cannabis CLE for Coconino County Bar

Staying Out of the Weeds – A Cannabis Law Overview: A Continuing Legal Education presentation delivered Tuesday by firm cannabis attorney and AZ NORML Communications Director Jonathan Udell for the Coconino County Bar Association. A wide array of topics: Ranging from the history of cannabis use/prohibition, the movement to legalize cannabis, and the campaign for Prop. 207, to opportunities for entering the cannabis industry, the financial issues dispensaries face, employment discrimination, and expungement.
Coconino County, AZaz.gov

Coconino County Moves to Stage One Fire Restrictions

Coconino County will move to Stage One fire restrictions in the unincorporated areas of the County, including on private lands, in coordination with similar actions by the Coconino and Kaibab National Forests and other agencies in the area. Fire restrictions are effective Friday, May 14 at 8:00 a.m. The National...
Sedona, AZSignalsAZ

City of Sedona Seeks Artists for Three Roundabouts

The city of Sedona seeks professional artists for a major exterior public art competition to fill three roundabouts on State Route (SR) 179 with commissioned art. More specifically, one artist or a team of artists, including artists from multiple disciplines, will be selected per roundabout, for this opportunity to receive a commission to create artwork for one of the three roundabouts.