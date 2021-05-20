Sedona City Council puts transit plan on a fast track

The Coconino County Health and Human Services office has decided to close the Fort Tuthill COVID-19 vaccination site next Tuesday. The county has decided to pivot to special pop-up vaccination events. A weekly pop-up clinic will be held each Wednesday beginning May 19th from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the county health building on King Street. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson will be offered and both drive-up and walk-up vaccinations are available. There are two pop-up events Friday at the San Francisco de Asis Catholic Church from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. and the Coconino County Courthouse lawn from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Those wanting to get the vaccine can also go to the NAU Fieldhouse to get the Pfizer vaccine for ages 12 and older. For more information, log onto coconino.az.gov/covid19vaccine or call (928) 679-7300.