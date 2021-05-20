newsbreak-logo
POTUS

Egypt's Sisi thanks Biden for role in making ceasefire in Gaza succeed

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi in a tweet early on Friday thanked U.S. President Joe Biden for his role in making the Egyptian initiative for a ceasefire in Gaza succeed.

Sisi said he and President Biden both saw the urgency of managing the conflict between all parties with diplomacy.

Egyptian efforts to broker a ceasefire between Israelis and Palestinians went into effect early on Friday.

Reuters

Reuters

