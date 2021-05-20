Real Monarchs Sign Defender Jaziel Orozco from RSL Academy

HERIMMAN, Utah (Thursday, May 20, 2021) – The Real Monarchs announced the signing of 16-year-old centerback Jaziel Orozco from the Real Salt Lake Academy on Thursday. “In his time within the academy Jaziel Orozco has consistently shown an unrivalled conviction for his craft. Paired with his fantastic technique and appetite for growth, there is a clear path in front of Jaziel for him to become a top level footballer,” Assistant General Manager Tony Beltran said. “We look forward to his continued development in our organization and congratulate Jaziel on the signage of his first professional contract with Real Monarchs.