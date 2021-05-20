newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Homeless

OASIS: ‘favorite things’ = $9,000

By Opinion-Editorial
chronicle1909.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSPRINGFIELD – Eight desserts, 127 boxes and a ton of community support recently raked in $9,000 for OASIS, a day program for homeless families who have children in Springfield. The fundraiser, “Dessert for Dinner: Favorite Things,” organized by Catholic Community Services of Lane County, aimed to both support OASIS and...

www.chronicle1909.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Oasis#Charity#The Walk#Oasis#Sweet Life Patisserie#Juvenal S Bakery#First Baptist Church#Desserts#Cottage Grove#Dinner Fundraiser#Sanity Chocolate#Community#Homeless Families#Proceeds#Springfield Mayor#People
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Homeless
News Break
Charities
Related
LifestyleHerald-Times

Grandmom's Corner: A few of her favorite things

Do you remember the lyrics “Raindrops on roses, whiskers on kittens … these are a few of my favorite things’” from “The Sound of Music”?. The refrain goes “when the dog bites, when the bee stings, when I’m feeling sad, I simply remember my favorite things and then I don’t feel so bad.”
Charitiesguthrienewspage.com

CASA For Kids to hold Spring Fundraiser

CASA For Kids will be hosting an outdoor event for their annual Spring Fundraiser. Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) for Children is a network of 933 community-based programs that recruit, train and support citizen-volunteers to advocate for the best interests of abused and neglected children in courtrooms and communities. Volunteer advocates —empowered directly by the courts —offer judges the critical information they need to ensure that each child’s rights and needs are being attended to while in foster care.
Greenwood, MSaymag.com

Heather’s Favorite Things: The Viking Cooking School

If you’ve been keeping up, you’ll know that I recently made a trip to the hidden treasure that is Greenwood, Mississippi. I wrote an article for our May issue of the magazine about my entire itinerary and the deep connection I created with this historic town. The buildings, the history, the activities and most importantly in my opinion, the FOOD. Every second of my trip was accompanied by another surprise from the town, so I would like to dive a little deeper into why Greenwood should be your next destination.
West Branch, MIogemawherald.com

Food for West Branch

Volunteers from the community gathered in the parking lot of First United Methodist Church Friday, May 14 to help distribute food. About 33,000 pounds of food was donated by Food Bank of Eastern Michigan for pandemic relief. Volunteers sorted through the food and separated it into boxes ready to be placed into cars. At about nine in the morning cars […]
Apparellansingcitypulse.com

Favorite Things: Jory Green and his OGIO backpack

Jory Green grew up adventuring on his skateboard and playing music with his friends. One constant throughout his life is his reliable OGIO backpack, which has survived several moves to different homes and even a nasty car accident. My favorite thing is my old OGIO backpack, which I got as...
Skin Careaymag.com

Heather’s Favorite Things: Owen Orthodontics

I fully believe that a smile can make all the difference for someone. Whether that means a kind smile, a confident smile or a ginormous, joyful smile, a day full of big smiles is a happy day, and wouldn’t it be nice if every day was nothing but toothy smiles? I’ve noticed, however, that if someone isn’t confident or comfortable with their smile, they tend to hold back, and no one should hold back on showing their joy. Closed mouth smiles are usually because the teeth behind the lips may not look the way the person would like them to be. Whether they’re crowded or spaced apart, there are ways to shift them. Our teeth help us in so many ways – more ways than I think we realize. When you hear the word “braces” you probably cringe, but don’t! Show those teeth some love and find your smile with the help of Dr. Clayton Owen at Owen Orthodontics.
Valatie, NYhudsonvalley360.com

Food Pantry

VALATIE — The Seventh-day Adventist Church, 3266 Route 9, Valatie, will be offering boxes of free food from its food pantry once every three months. This year, those dates fall on the following Saturdays May 15, Aug. 21 and Nov. 20. The drive-through food pantry will be open from 2-4 p.m. on those dates and individuals will be served on a first come, first serve basis. For information or if you have any questions, contact the church office at 909-784-4400 or check the church web site at https://www.kinderhooksda.org/
Waterloo, WIshepherdexpress.com

Canndigenous to Host Hemp Themed Celebration at Kroghville Oasis

Native American owned hemp company Canndigenous will host an “art fair with hemp flair” Saturday, May 22 from 3 to 6 p.m. at Kroghville Oasis bar (N5942 County Road O, Waterloo, Wis.), in Jefferson County. The featured vendor will be Ripley Green, an apothecary specializing in cannabidiol (CBD) products. For the event, Ripley Green will set up a “bud bar” with handmade CBD pre-rolls, made on-site by their budtenders.
East Palestine, OHSalem News Online

ACROSS OUR COMMUNITIES

East Palestine Eagles #1506, 320 E. Taggert St., will host a BBQ chicken drive-thru dinner from 4 to 6 p.m. or sold out Saturday. Dinner includes BBQ half of chicken, baked potato, coleslaw and dessert for $10. Pre-order the dinner to guarantee a meal by Friday by calling Carol at 330-853-8483. Meals will be delivered to vehicles.
Winter Garden, FLorangeobserver.com

YMCA cancels food distribution

The giveaway was scheduled for Sunday, May 23, at the Dr. Phillips facility. The YMCA of Central Florida has had to cancel its food distribution event at the Dr. Phillips YMCA, scheduled for Sunday, May 23. It will be rescheduled in June. The free food handed out typically feeds a...
Charitiesnatchitochesparishjournal.com

Cane River Food Pantry Thanks Boy Scouts

Troop 60 of the Boy Scouts spent their Saturday volunteering with the Cane River Food Pantry. They spent 6 hours refurbishing three of the rusted old freezers. The Cane River Food Pantry serves our neighbors and can only do so because of the amazing volunteers like the boy scouts. Thank you to the boy scouts and their parents.
Denison, IAdbrnews.com

Community uplifts Burns family

Evidence that a community will rally around an individual and a family in a time of need can be seen in the golf tournament, dinner and auction on Saturday for Adam Burns, his wife, Katie, and their daughters, Kennisyn and Kirslyn. On May 19, Burns, a Denison High School math...
Itawamba County, MSThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Crossroads Ranch hosting fundraisers, taking new residents

With their July 30 move in day just on the horizon, the good folks at Crossroads Ranch, an Itawamba County based residential community for high functioning special needs adults, have multiple fundraising events planned for this summer. Organizers are hoping to provide some much needed fun and socializing for the entire community, as well as opportunities to help support the Ranch.
Brunswick, GABrunswick News

FACES Pre-K Receives Donations

FACES Pre-K Leaps and Bounds received 200 glue sticks and other art supplies from the Brunswick Women’s Club. Pictured left to right are FACES Director Stephanie Thompson, Gail Cowan, arts chair of Brunswick Women’s Club, and Jan Oglesby, each holding sticky sticks.
Little Rock, ARweddingchicks.com

A Few of Their Favorite Things-A Sunny Farmhouse Wedding in Little Rock

Modern farmhouse weddings have to be one of our favorite new trends. With all of the charm of farmhouse architecture, a coat of fresh white paint and minimalist finishings on the interior act as a blank canvas, making it ideal for really any wedding design. By bringing in their favorite things (like a street taco bar!), this couple truly made the space their own.
High Schoolachsstinger.com

Camarillo Community Church Hosts High School Prom

With the pandemic taking over everyone’s lives, seniors across the nation have lost a lot of their high school experiences. One experience specific to a lot of American pop culture movies and television and often most looked forward to is prom. Since Cam High decided to step down from issuing a COVID-19-regulated prom, instead calling it a formal and issuing it at a later date, the Camarillo Community Church stepped up to the challenge.