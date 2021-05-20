OASIS: ‘favorite things’ = $9,000

I fully believe that a smile can make all the difference for someone. Whether that means a kind smile, a confident smile or a ginormous, joyful smile, a day full of big smiles is a happy day, and wouldn’t it be nice if every day was nothing but toothy smiles? I’ve noticed, however, that if someone isn’t confident or comfortable with their smile, they tend to hold back, and no one should hold back on showing their joy. Closed mouth smiles are usually because the teeth behind the lips may not look the way the person would like them to be. Whether they’re crowded or spaced apart, there are ways to shift them. Our teeth help us in so many ways – more ways than I think we realize. When you hear the word “braces” you probably cringe, but don’t! Show those teeth some love and find your smile with the help of Dr. Clayton Owen at Owen Orthodontics.