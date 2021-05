Intended to serve as a compass for the future of walking, biking, and rolling on or across state roadways, Active Transportation Plan 2020 and Beyond – Part 1 takes an in-depth look at the present state of active transportation and sets the groundwork for the future. Mandated as a comprehensive update to the 2008 Bicycle Transportation and Pedestrian Walkways Plan, this new plan will be used to inform the Washington State Department of Transportation’s (WSDOT’s) future policy decisions, investments, and improvements. Overall, WSDOT defines the plan’s vision as the eventual creation of a statewide active transportation “network that works as well for people walking or rolling as it does for people using motor vehicles.“