Defense attorneys: Raleigh man's case could help reduce bias in NC death penalty trials

Two half-brothers with intellectual disabilities who were wrongfully convicted of the rape and murder of an 11-year-old girl in 1983 were awarded $75 million by a jury in Raleigh, N.C., as part of a federal civil rights case, reports the Washington Post. A jury found that Henry McCollum and Leon Brown should each receive $31 million, representing the 31 years they spent in prison, as well as $13 million in punitive damages. The payout comes after the brothers, who were released from prison in 2014 after DNA evidence exonerated them, pursued civil action against law enforcement for violating their civil rights during interrogations that led to the convictions for the crime in Red Springs, N.C. McCollum and Brown, then 19 and 15, respectively, struggled with basic reading and writing because of their intellectual disabilities. After enduring hours of questioning without a lawyer present, they signed confessions that were written for them that implicated the other of rape and murder. They say they signed them not understanding what the confessions meant. The brothers were sentenced to death in 1985. Brown, then 16, was the state’s youngest death-row inmate at the time. McCollum would become the state’s longest-serving inmate on death row.