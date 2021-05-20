newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Raleigh, NC

Defense attorneys: Raleigh man's case could help reduce bias in NC death penalty trials

WRAL
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than a decade after he was sentenced to death, a Raleigh man was back in court Thursday seeking to have the sentence overturned, and his case could have a major impact for others on North Carolina's death row. Reporter: Laura Leslie. Photographer: Keith Baker.

www.wral.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Raleigh, NC
Government
City
Raleigh, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defense Attorneys#Death Row#Court#Bias#Reporter#Man#Nc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Death Penalty
News Break
Politics
Related
Elizabeth City, NCWWAY NewsChannel 3

Prosecutor to discuss probe into fatal shooting of NC man

ELIZABETH CITY, NC (AP) — A North Carolina prosecutor says he is ready to discuss the results of a state investigation into the fatal shooting of a man by sheriff’s deputies. District Attorney Andrew Womble issued a statement saying he will hold a news conference Tuesday morning to talk about...
Raleigh, NCthecrimereport.org

Half-Brothers Awarded $75 Million after Decades in Prison in Wrongful Conviction Case

Two half-brothers with intellectual disabilities who were wrongfully convicted of the rape and murder of an 11-year-old girl in 1983 were awarded $75 million by a jury in Raleigh, N.C., as part of a federal civil rights case, reports the Washington Post. A jury found that Henry McCollum and Leon Brown should each receive $31 million, representing the 31 years they spent in prison, as well as $13 million in punitive damages. The payout comes after the brothers, who were released from prison in 2014 after DNA evidence exonerated them, pursued civil action against law enforcement for violating their civil rights during interrogations that led to the convictions for the crime in Red Springs, N.C. McCollum and Brown, then 19 and 15, respectively, struggled with basic reading and writing because of their intellectual disabilities. After enduring hours of questioning without a lawyer present, they signed confessions that were written for them that implicated the other of rape and murder. They say they signed them not understanding what the confessions meant. The brothers were sentenced to death in 1985. Brown, then 16, was the state’s youngest death-row inmate at the time. McCollum would become the state’s longest-serving inmate on death row.
Raleigh, NCWWAY NewsChannel 3

NC governor signs licensure bill for autism treatment

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — Supporters of those with autism says legislation signed into law by Gov. Roy Cooper should expand access to treatment services and rein in costs. The bipartisan measure that Cooper signed outside the Executive Mansion on Monday says behavior analysts can now operate independently, rather than under the previously required supervision of psychologists.
Sex CrimesPosted by
AFP

Wrongfully convicted US brothers to receive $84 mn

Two African-American half-brothers who spent 31 years in prison in the southern US state of North Carolina for a crime they did not commit have been awarded $84 million, their lawyer said Monday. McCollum and Brown pursued a federal civil rights case and a jury on Friday awarded them a total of $84 million in compensatory damages, punitive damages and interest.
Sex CrimesWbt.com

North Carolina jury awards $75 million to wrongfully convicted brothers

A jury in North Carolina has awarded $75 million to two Black men with intellectual disabilities who were wrongfully convicted and sentenced to death for the rape and murder of 11-year-old Sabrina Buie in 1983. Half brothers Henry McCollum and Leon Brown were awarded the money after an eight-person jury...
Raleigh, NCWWAY NewsChannel 3

Old North Carolina Capitol building reopens to public

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — The old state Capitol building in downtown Raleigh is reopening to the public after being closed for 15 months during the pandemic. Visitors can enter the 1840 Greek Revival-style building for self-guided tours starting Monday. It’ll be open on weekdays during normal business hours. The Capitol...
Raleigh, NCWRAL

Churches weigh policies as mask guidance shifts

North Carolina has loosened coronavirus-related restrictions, and those who are fully vaccinated don't need to wear a mask in most places. But at one Raleigh church, leaders are asking congregants to stay masked up. Reporter: Michelle Mackonochie. Photographer: Lucas Nelson.
Wake County, NCncpolicywatch.org

Wake County sought the death penalty for a man with severe mental illness; only a pandemic stopped it

Wake County prosecutors knew that Kendrick Gregory had severe mental illness when they decided to try him capitally. In the eight months before the crime, he’d been hospitalized at least 20 times for mental illness. He checked himself into emergency rooms over and over, reporting symptoms of psychosis. On some occasions, he said he heard voices telling him to hurt himself.
Chapel Hill, NCtownofchapelhill.org

Chapel Hill eNews

The Chapel Hill Police Department arrested Anthony Covington, 55, of Wake County at 4:28 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of East Franklin Street for exposing himself in public. Orange County and UNC 911 Communications received at least five calls in multiple locations on UNC-Chapel Hill’s campus and off campus.
Durham, NCPosted by
WRAL News

Durham investigating why 911 calls were shifted to Raleigh

Durham, N.C. — City officials said Monday that they are investigating why all of Durham's 911 calls were sent through Wake County's emergency communications center late Saturday and early Sunday. Deputy City manager Bo Ferguson said the local 911 center "has been coping with lingering staffing issues" that were made...