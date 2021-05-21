Pyxant Labs Acquires Covance by Labcorp's Salt Lake City Bioanalytical Site
Pyxant Labs Acquires Covance by Labcorp’s Salt Lake City Bioanalytical Site. Pyxant Labs Inc., a privately held bioanalytical contract research laboratory, today announced an agreement to acquire Covance by Labcorp’s Salt Lake City bioanalytical site. Pyxant Labs’ Colorado Springs operations and the Salt Lake City site will combine their long-standing reputations, breadth of services, recognized expertise, and exclusive focus on bioanalytical services with the industry-leading cellular imaging and spatial biology capabilities of ImaBiotech.www.mysanantonio.com