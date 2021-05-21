Yale Russian Chorus International Tour Goes Virtual with Recording Series that Culminates in Multi-Chorus, International Live-Streamed Event

Never-before-seen photographs of Lennon cinematically enhanced and created with AR-technology to be sold as an exclusive NFT collection. Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc., ImagineAR Inc., McCartney Multimedia Inc. and Oasis Digital Studios proudly announce a truly historical collaboration, in an effort to unveil new, never-before-seen photos of John Lennon drops for viewing today (Mon, May 10th), as part of an exclusive, first set collection of 15 photographic and animated NFTs with AR enhancements, that recount the original inspiration of Lennon’s Walls and Bridges album cover art. Music enthusiasts and John Lennon fans will be able to purchase this NFTs in two special groups, as originals, variations, and cinematics, starting May 19th, gaining digital ownership of a representation of a very personal time in his life. Majority of the photos have never been seen before and have been previously preserved as part of music history.