newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Yale Russian Chorus International Tour Goes Virtual with Recording Series that Culminates in Multi-Chorus, International Live-Streamed Event

By PRWeb
MySanAntonio
 1 day ago

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (PRWEB) May 20, 2021. In response to pandemic-related restrictions on international concert tours, the Yale Russian Chorus (YRC) and Alumni have released a new virtual recording of the popular Russian song Kon’ dedicated to everyone in Russia and America who have suffered and endured hardships in due to the COVID-19. They have also announced that their virtual chorus series will culminate in an international live-streamed event including multiple choruses on multiple continents. This will enable the participating choruses to engage with an international audience in spite of travel restrictions.

www.mysanantonio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Music#Music Concerts#Video Music#Music Video#Virtual Tours#The Yale Russian Chorus#Russian#Prweb#Motherland#Covid#Slavyanka Russian Chorus#Bard Georgian Choir#Kartuli Ensemble#Virtual Chorus Recordings#Virtual Choruses#Recording#Workshops#Choral Excellence#Alumni#Song
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spotify
Place
Melbourne
News Break
International Travel
News Break
Apple Music
News Break
Youtube
Country
Russia
Related
Spring, TXrice.edu

7 nights of streaming: Spring chamber music festival goes virtual

Even as many performance venues remain shuttered, Rice University Shepherd School students continue to do what they do best. The biannual Chamber Music Festival will once again be offered in a virtual format through the school’s YouTube channel May 17-23. “The Spring 2021 Chamber Music Festival features a wide array...
Moviesseattlepi.com

Roskino Taps Russian Industry's Growing International Ambitions for Third Annual Key Buyers Event

As the calendar turned to March this year, and the cold, dark months of a pandemic winter gave way to hopeful signs of spring, Evgenia Markova, head of the Russian film promotion body Roskino, mooted the prospect of hosting a physical version of the Key Buyers Event, a showcase of new Russian content now in its third year. “I was hoping that it would be possible,” she tells Variety. “But the further it went, the more uncertainty there was around it.”
Behind Viral Videosblooloop.com

TikTok launches #MuseumMoment virtual tour event

#MuseumMoment is a cultural event being livestreamed all day on May 18, with TikTok for Good taking users on a virtual tour of 23 museums across 12 countries. “At TikTok, we’re proud to be a place where museums and galleries can open their doors digitally and connect with audiences all over the world with their exciting content,” said Normanno Pisani, head of media partnerships at TikTok UK.
LifestyleBizBash

CANADA: Canadian Craft Tours Offering Virtual Beer Tastings, Toronto's High Park Plans an Event Series and More

NATIONAL: PRA has partnered with health and screening platform SafeAccess to help event organizers easily create, maintain and communicate health and safety procedures. Event planners can use the system to download secure data reports on federal and local requirements, ensure all HIPAA privacy laws are being followed, deploy on-site COVID-19 tests and contact tracing solutions, set up walk-in bio-scanners to detect temperature and more.
Celebrationslacucinaitaliana.com

The Franciacorta Festival Goes Digital and International

This year, the annual Franciacorta Festival goes digital and international with a series of web and social media events accessible to virtual attendees all around the world. Franciacorta is one of Italy's finest sparkling wines, made using the classic Champagne method in the region of Lombardy, around an hour's drive from Milan.
Hattiesburg, MSimpact601.com

FestivalSouth® Returns with Live and Live-Streamed Events this June

FestivalSouth® Returns with Live and Live-Streamed Events this June. FestivalSouth® returns to live events and adds new streaming options for its 12th season, opening June 5 and continuing through June 26. Tickets to both live and virtual events are available now at FestivalSouth.org. A significant cultural and economic driver for...
Visual Artartgroupsdfw.com

Call for Panels: 2021 International Sculpture Center Virtual Conference

The International Sculpture Center’s (ISC) first virtual conference, Voices on Community through Time and Space, will be held this Fall 2021 and will bring together the worldwide sculpture community to engage in dialogue about the past, present and future of the contemporary sculpture field. The Call for Panels (CFP) is now open! We invite you to add your panel proposal, so we may welcome your voices to the conversation.
Theater & Dancedancingastronaut.com

‘Better Days: The Story of UK Rave,’ documenting the early UK rave scene landing on Amazon Music

Better Days: The Story of UK Rave, a new feature documenting the United Kingdom’s early rave scene, is set to delve into the 30-year history that has ultimately culminated in dance music culture’s permeation to the global masses. Helmed by MOBO Award-nominated director Hugo Jenkins, the film explores the confluence of events that transpired in the late 80s that brought underground raving to the forefront of UK’s hedonistic Second Summer of Love.
Musictheviolinchannel.com

VC LIVE | Hamburg International Music Festival 2021

We’re coming to you from Hamburg, Germany for the Hamburg International Music Festival with conductor Paavo Järvi and the NDR Elbphilharmonie Orchester. Held in annually Hamburg, Germany, the Hamburg International Music Festival brings together international orchestras, choirs, and artists. This year's festival is taking place from May 6 to June 6.
Lyons Falls, NYmymalonetelegram.com

Adirondack Community Chorus records benefit YouTube concert

LYONS FALLS – A small group of singers, dancers and instrumentalists from the Adirondack Community Chorus under the direction of Peg Nuspliger has recorded a tribute to the history of the north country region in the 1920s. The video tribute, entitled “100 Years Ago,” is available on YouTube. Layered throughout...
High SchoolFalls Church News-Press

Mason Trombonist Selected for International Honors Series

George Mason High School senior trombonist Alec Autor was selected for the 2021 High School Honors Performance Series. In July 2022, he will join musicians from across the globe for performances at the Sydney Opera House. Autor began studying trombone in fourth grade at Thomas Jefferson Elementary School. He played...
San Antonio, TXtexasstandard.org

Matriarch’s Vision Lives On In International Trips Of Discovery

A San Antonio family has established a tradition that has survived death, and joins one generation to the next in incredible ways. This story has two primary players: Suhail Arastu and Sarrah Ghadiali. Suhail is Sarrah’s San Antonio uncle, and Sarrah is Suhail’s Fort Lauderdale niece, his sister’s oldest child....
Visual Artthemusicuniverse.com

New John Lennon photography NFT collection detailed

Never-before-seen photographs of Lennon cinematically enhanced and created with AR-technology to be sold as an exclusive NFT collection. Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc., ImagineAR Inc., McCartney Multimedia Inc. and Oasis Digital Studios proudly announce a truly historical collaboration, in an effort to unveil new, never-before-seen photos of John Lennon drops for viewing today (Mon, May 10th), as part of an exclusive, first set collection of 15 photographic and animated NFTs with AR enhancements, that recount the original inspiration of Lennon’s Walls and Bridges album cover art. Music enthusiasts and John Lennon fans will be able to purchase this NFTs in two special groups, as originals, variations, and cinematics, starting May 19th, gaining digital ownership of a representation of a very personal time in his life. Majority of the photos have never been seen before and have been previously preserved as part of music history.